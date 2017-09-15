|
|
» 09/22/2017, 13.38
CHINA
S&P’s downgrade of China’s sovereign debt angers Beijing
China’s sovereign credit goes from AA- to A after “a prolonged period of strong credit growth”. The downgrade could make it costlier for Chinese companies and government to borrow money on international markets. China’s Finance Ministry calls it the “wrong decision”.
Books
