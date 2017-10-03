10 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/10/2017, 13.17

    LEBANON

    Saint Charbel, canonized 40 years ago, a saint for all Lebanon



    The anniversary celebrated yesterday in his native village. His canonization was a time of great commotion for a Lebanon emerging from the war. Saint Charbel is a sign of unity. Miracles attributed to his intercession have no "geographical or religious boundaries".

    Beirut (AsiaNews) - Lebanon, Annaya convent and the village of Bkaa-Kafra (northern Lebanon) celebrated the 40th anniversary of the canonization on 9 October 1977 of Saint Charbel Makhlouf (May 8, 1828 - December 24, 1898 ).

    It was a moving moment for Lebanon, emerging from two years of violence that broke out on 13 April 1975. A war destined to resume and lead Lebanon to the bottom of the abyss, estimated to have killed 6% of the active population, forcing 700,000 to 3 million Lebanese to (provisionally or definitively) leave for other horizons. Lebanon struck and then fell into an irreversible economic disaster, accumulating a $ 70 billion debt. During Mass for the canonization of Saint Charbel, Pope Paul VI had defined the canonization as a "great joy" for the "whole Church, from East to West".

    Even today, Saint Charbel, who continues the founding experience of Saint Maron, is a sign of unity for Lebanese. According to Father Louis Matar, an economist at the convent of Annaya, the healings that happen through his intercession do not know "geographical or religious boundaries".

    "Everyone who invokes him collects the fruits of his holiness, both in the form of healing and consolation from suffering ... The Lord refuses nothing, because Charbel has not rejected him, and nothing is impossible for God."

    Fr. Matar points out that nearly 10% of the cases of miraculous healing recorded in Annaya since July 2017 concern non-Christians. He also claims to have received a few weeks ago the visit of Hassan Ali Fakih, a Lebanese Shiite native to Roub Talatine (Marjayoun), an inhabitant of Hay el-Sellom whom the saint had miraculously healed from crushed nerve to his left heel, due to a bone that was incorrectly set.

    In this 40th anniversary of Charbel's canonization, the "deep wrinkles" etched by the war on Lebanon's face have not yet completely disappeared, but with healing and consolation, the hermit from Annaya does his best to help men to awaken to "God-with-them" who "will wipe every tear from their eyes" on the day that "there will be no more death" (Revelation 21).
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    lebanon
    canonization
    anniversary
    saint charbel











    See also

    28/08/2017 14:06:00 LEBANON
    Imposing statue of Saint Charbel erected in Faraya, ready for inauguration on the feast day of the Cross

    The reputation for holiness of the hermit monk has transcended religious boundaries, in his life time and after his death. A relic, a small fragment of one of his bones, will be placed inside the statue. The ceremony will be led by Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi. The controversy over the size and costs of the statue are now in the past.



    02/02/2016 15:06:00 LEBANON – UNITED STATES
    The healing of a blind woman broadens Saint Charbel’s fame to the United States

    A miracle in Phoenix, Arizona, has been attributed to the intercession of the hermit of Annaya, Lebanon. The day after visiting a holy relic associated with the saint, Dafne Gutierrez woke up with very itchy eyes and feeling a lot of pressure on her head and eye sockets. In the glow of a nightlight, amazed, she cried out to her husband, "I can see you. I can see you".



    09/02/2010 LEBANON
    Two services for Saint Maroun, a sign of divisions among Lebanese Maronites
    Patriarch Sfeir goes to Saint George’s Church with highest authorities of the state and leaders of pro-government Maronite parties, whilst opposition leaders Aoun and Franjeeh, as well as former President Lahoud and an Assad advisor, are in Brad, Syria.

    16/07/2007 LEBANON
    Paris meeting only breaks the ice between Lebanese parties
    Cardinal Sfeir expresses again hope that the Paris talks will bring the parties closer together. A bomb slightly damages UNIFIL vehicle as clashes continue in Nahr al-Bared.

    07/10/2015 LEBANON-ISLAM
    Muslim toddler cured by a miracle of St. Charbel (Video)
    The little girl, named Milan was two years old when she fell ill with cancer and after was attacked by a deadly virus. Her mother, a Muslim refugee in Damascus, turned to St. Charbel and the child healed.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.