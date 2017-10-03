|
» 10/10/2017, 13.17
LEBANON
Saint Charbel, canonized 40 years ago, a saint for all Lebanon
The anniversary celebrated yesterday in his native village. His canonization was a time of great commotion for a Lebanon emerging from the war. Saint Charbel is a sign of unity. Miracles attributed to his intercession have no "geographical or religious boundaries".
See also
28/08/2017 14:06:00 LEBANON
Imposing statue of Saint Charbel erected in Faraya, ready for inauguration on the feast day of the Cross
The reputation for holiness of the hermit monk has transcended religious boundaries, in his life time and after his death. A relic, a small fragment of one of his bones, will be placed inside the statue. The ceremony will be led by Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi. The controversy over the size and costs of the statue are now in the past.
02/02/2016 15:06:00 LEBANON – UNITED STATES
The healing of a blind woman broadens Saint Charbel’s fame to the United States
A miracle in Phoenix, Arizona, has been attributed to the intercession of the hermit of Annaya, Lebanon. The day after visiting a holy relic associated with the saint, Dafne Gutierrez woke up with very itchy eyes and feeling a lot of pressure on her head and eye sockets. In the glow of a nightlight, amazed, she cried out to her husband, "I can see you. I can see you".
09/02/2010 LEBANON
Two services for Saint Maroun, a sign of divisions among Lebanese Maronites
Patriarch Sfeir goes to Saint George’s Church with highest authorities of the state and leaders of pro-government Maronite parties, whilst opposition leaders Aoun and Franjeeh, as well as former President Lahoud and an Assad advisor, are in Brad, Syria.
16/07/2007 LEBANON
Paris meeting only breaks the ice between Lebanese parties
Cardinal Sfeir expresses again hope that the Paris talks will bring the parties closer together. A bomb slightly damages UNIFIL vehicle as clashes continue in Nahr al-Bared.
07/10/2015 LEBANON-ISLAM
Muslim toddler cured by a miracle of St. Charbel (Video)
The little girl, named Milan was two years old when she fell ill with cancer and after was attacked by a deadly virus. Her mother, a Muslim refugee in Damascus, turned to St. Charbel and the child healed.
