» 11/16/2017, 11.23
LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi media on Card Raï’s visit.: Fraternity and peace in the shadow of the Hariri affair
The first visit by a Christian leader to the ultra-conservative kingdom echoed in the local media. Some published a photo that clearly shows the cross, which is usually forbidden to show in public. The commentators insist on fraternal relations between the two countries and the role of religions in the perspective of peace and extremism. But the knot of the "kidnapping" and resignation of the Lebanese premier remains.
