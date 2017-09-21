|
|
» 09/27/2017, 09.59
TAIWAN - CHINA
Taipei Premier: I love China, but I support Taiwan's independence
It is the first time that a premier has publically supported the total autonomy of the island, which will almost certainly cause the wrath of Beijing. Tsai Ing-wen's office backs the President, albeit asserting its dedication to peace in the region and maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait.
See also
18/03/2006 TAIWAN CHINA
Protest march in Taipei against Chinese threats
The march was organised by the Democratic Party on the tenth anniversary of China's launch of missiles against Taiwan. Some MPs said popular consensus should instead be sought in reforms and reviving the economy.
22/08/2016 16:06:00 TAIWAN - CHINA
Protests welcome Chinese communist leader’s visit to Taipei
A group of protesters organise “welcome” protest at Taipei airport for Sha Hailin, a member of the CCP Standing Committee and head of the United Front Department in Shanghai. He is the highest-ranking communist official to visit Taiwan since the new government led by Tsai Ing-wen took office. Doubts hover over the future of bilateral relations.
05/01/2009 TAIWAN - CHINA
Taipei skeptical about rumors of Chinese missile dismantling
Vague statements according to which Beijing is ready to reduce the number of missiles aimed at the island are getting a cold reception from Taiwan's defense ministry. The island will continue to strengthen its defenses, although economic relations are improving thanks to direct daily contact by air, sea, and mail.
12/12/2016 10:03:00 CHINA-USA -TAIWAN
Trump questions "one China" policy. Beijing accuses him of ignorance and threatens retaliation
In an interview broadcast yesterday, the neo-US president rejects the principle of almost thirty years without concessions on trade or other agreements. He defends his right to speak to the president of Taiwan. The Global Times accuses him of being "ignorant as a child" in terms of foreign policy. Threatens total control of the Straits.
27/05/2011 TAIWAN - CHINA
U.S. Senators give go ahead for F-16 for Taipei. New missiles in Guangdong
Taiwan has waited 5 years for a response to its request. According to the senators, Taiwan needs to modernize its arsenal to avoid "being eaten" by Chinese military power. Beijing has 1,400 missiles pointed at Taiwan and has never ruled out an invasion of the island in case of declaration of independence.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
21/09/2017 VATICAN
24/09/2017 VATICAN
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®