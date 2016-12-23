|
|
» 12/30/2016, 09.51
SYRIA - RUSSIA - TURKEY
Truce between the Syrian government and rebels holds. Most “serious" to date
The cease-fire came into force at midnight and seems to hold over much of the territory. Outbreaks of violence in Idlib and in the eastern part of Damascus. Analysts and experts talk of "serious" truce with a greater chance of success than in the past. Washington excluded from the negotiating table.
See also
08/09/2016 17:04:00 SYRIA – TURKEY – RUSSIA
Peace in Syria and a new world geopolitics: Moscow celebrates the Erdogan-Assad alliance
A meeting between the Syrian president and his Turkish counterpart is being prepared in the Russian capital with Putin's blessing. Moscow's role in the foiled coup in Turkey brought Putin and Erdogan closer, to foil Kurdish nationalist and separatist ambitions. The failure of Washington's plans opens a new game in the Middle East. Courtesy of the Observatoire géostratégique sur le Proche et Moyen Orient. Translation by AsiaNews.
29/12/2016 17:58:00 SYRIA – TURKEY – RUSSIA
Putin announces a cease-fire agreement between Damascus and the rebels
The Russian President confirms that the Syrian regime and the armed opposition have reached an agreement. Three documents were signed with a truce taking effect at midnight tonight over the “entire territory." The Islamic State and other Jihadi groups are excluded. Moscow and Ankara reiterate peace talks in Astana, but Assad’s future remains the Gordian knot.
07/11/2016 12:36:00 SYRIA
Arab-Kurdish offensive to regain Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa
Kurdish militias and Arab forces, backed by US airstrikes coalition engaged in operations. For Daesh loss of Raqqa (and Mosul) means its end. Raqqa "more complicated" framework than in Mosul. The exclusion of Turkey.
23/08/2016 09:49:00 TURKEY - SYRIA
Turkish raids against the Islamic State (and Kurdish militia) in Syria
Ankara launched a series of cross border attacks against the jihadists in Jarablus and Manbij. The bombing also hit Kurdish positions. The Turkish army ready to launch an offensive against Daesh. August 20 attack jihadist response to military threat. Doubts about the identity and age of the suicide bombers.
07/10/2014 SYRIA - TURKEY
Islamic State take Kobane, thousands flee to Turkish border
After days of siege, the militants have occupied three neighborhoods of the town, between Syria and Turkey, raising the black flag on buildings and hills. At least 2 thousand people have fled their homes, seeking shelter across the border. The Kurdish resistance is getting weaker, amid Ankara’s inertia and ineffectiveness of Arab-American air raids.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
26/12/2016 VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
23/12/2016 SYRIA
23/12/2016 BANGLADESH
23/12/2016 CANADA " SAUDI ARABIA
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®