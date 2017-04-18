Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - President Donald Trump today had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over North Korea’s nuclear program and its threats to use missiles to destroy " American aircraft carriers ".

Abe said that in talks with Trump they agreed to ask Pyongyang to end all "provocative acts". Abe also said that Japan agrees with the US view that "all options are on the table", even military ones.

Xinhua reported the news of Trump's conversation with Xi.

As if to confirm Abe's words, yesterday, Japanese maritime forces began joint exercises with US carriers Carl Vinson in the direction of the Korean peninsula.

Just yesterday, Reuters reported a Pyongyang statement in Rodung Sinmun, a state newspaper, saying that North Korea is ready to sink an American aircraft carrier to show its military power.

The tension and provocations continue to increase. Two days ago, North Korea arrested an American citizen who had taught a university course. Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, over 50 years of age had taught at the Yanbian Science and Technology University in the capital. The authorities did not give any reasons for his arrest.

Kim is the third US citizen to be detained in North Korea. A year ago Kim Dong-chul, 62, a South Korean who became an American citizen, was sentenced to 10 years of forced labor. Last year in January, Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old student visiting the country, was arrested for trying to steal a sign at a hotel.

According to several articles, North Korea is preparing for a new nuclear test or to launch a long-range missile to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean People's Army tomorrow.