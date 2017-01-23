|
29/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "if in our communities there were more poor in spirit, there would be fewer divisions, conflicts and controversies"
“The happiness of the poor in spirit has two dimensions: towards goods and God. With respect to material goods, this poverty in spirit is sobriety: not necessarily surrender, but the ability to taste what is essential, sharing; the ability to renew every day the wonder for the goodness of things without added weight in the opacity of voracious consumption: the more I have, the more I want.”
28/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: consecrated life should shy away from worldliness, offer the "freshness" of the Gospel
Concerned about the declining numbers of the consecrated, the pontiff notes that a world dominated by the culture of the provisional and money forgets "the beauty of a simple and austere life". He calls for evangelising in lieu of the culture of success at any price, shying away from worldliness, yet maintaining the "strength of mission".
27/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Fear of everything, the sin that paralyzes Christians
27/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: the martyrs "of all ecclesial traditions" call Christians to full unity
Receiving members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, among other things Francis says that extremism and fundamentalism are fertile ground in situations where there is "poverty, inequality, and social exclusion", and "vested interests, which are often external".
26/01/2017 - CHINA - VATICAN
Msgr. Ma Daqin reinstated in Patriotic Association, but as "a priest”. Disillusionment of Catholicsby Lorenzo Bai
The Council of Chinese bishops had revoked the title of bishop. Upon his reinstatement, he was called "Father Ma Daqin". For the Holy See, he is always a bishop. For many Catholics, this step will further divide the Church. For some there is no way out of a government controlled Church. But many still value Ma Daqin’s courage.
26/01/2017 - HONG KONG - ASIA
Trump effect: Asian markets climb after the Dow Jones passes 20 thousand points
Slight growth in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. For the first time the Dow Jones reaches 20,068.09 points. Trump’s promises of infrastructure and taxes boost optimism, as well as appointments of people from economic and business world.
25/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: “reconciliation in Christ requires sacrifice”
At the conclusion of the 50th week of prayer for Christian unity, Francis said that “authentic reconciliation between Christians” can “only be achieved when we can acknowledge each other’s gifts and learn from one another, with humility and docility, without waiting for the others to learn first”. He also mentioned “in a special way the fifth centenary of the Protestant Reformation.”
25/01/2017 - VIETNAM
As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again
The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.
25/01/2017 - ASIA
For Transparency International, the fight against corruption is ineffective in Asia
Most of the continent’s countries are in a critical situation. Corruption is up in Cambodia and Thailand but slightly better in Afghanistan. North Korea and Syria remain at the bottom of the ranking. The jury is still out over China whose vaunted fight against graft has ben ineffective.
25/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "It’s not up to us to teach God what to do"
At the General Audience Francis says we cannot place conditions on God, but have to trust Him, knowing that this means "becoming part of His plan without demanding anything, even accepting that His salvation and His help should come to us in a way far beyond our expectations ".
24/01/2017 - UNITED STATES – CHINA
White House to stop Beijing's "imperialist" policy in the South China Sea
Chinese media warn US claims would lead to war. Experts fear a "dangerous escalation". No comment from the Chinese Embassy in the United States.
24/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope:respond "here I am" to God's call, even when angry with him, the important thing is to be true
After Adam, who hid because he was afraid of the Lord, God begins to call and to hear the answer of the men and women who say, "Here I am. I'm willing. I'm willing. " . "He likes to argue with us." "He likes when you get angry and say what you feel to His face, because he’s a Father! But this is also a form of 'Here I am' ".
24/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: to offer "narratives marked by the logic of 'good news'" to our time
Francis' message for the 51st World Communications Day is entitled: "Fear not, for I am with you" (Is 43.5). Communicate hope and faith in our time. " Those who, in faith, entrust themselves to the guidance of the Holy Spirit come to realize how God is present and at work in every moment of our lives and history, patiently bringing to pass a history of salvation".
24/01/2017 - USA-ASIA
Trump pulls US from Trans-Pacific pact. The consequences for China
The new US president receives the support of Bernie Sanders: these agreements are "a disaster" and have cost "millions of jobs" for Americans. John McCain: The US withdrawal from the Pacific leaves all the space open for Chinese hegemony. Cuts to funding of international organizations that procure abortions.
23/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christ’s priesthood, he forgave sins, intercedes for us and will return to take us with Him
The three stages of the "wonder" of the priesthood of Christ. "The Lord forgives everything if we open our heart a little", "but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven."
22/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: All areas of human life are soil on which to cast Gospel seeds. New Year wishes for Far East
At the Angelus Pope Francis speaks of how early Christians preached Gospel in a "geographically peripheral and religiously impure land", and that from there “the light on which we have reflected over the past few Sundays spread: the light of Christ." "The joy of proclaiming and witnessing to our faith”. Wishes that during the New Year of the Rooster, the families of the Far East "increasingly become a school of respect for each other". Closeness to earthquake victims in central Italy. Prayers for victims and rescuers. Vespers in St. Paul Outside the Walls together with representatives of other Christian confessions.
21/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope to the Roman Rota: It takes great courage to get married today. The Church must lend its support
21/01/2017 - VATICAN - USA
Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
20/01/2017 - VIETNAM
Hanoi cracks down on protests commemorating soldiers who fell on Paracel Islandsby Mac Lam
The authorities arrest and attack protests in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Nghe An province. Young Christians were among the protesters. China and Vietnam say they will seek a settlement to ease tensions in the South China Sea.
20/01/2017 - CHINA - UNITED STATES
The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of warby Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
20/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "Change your heart, change your life", to belong only to the Lord
"When God forgives, He forgets." "He forgets, He forgives. In front of a repentant heart, forgive and forget: 'I will forget, I will not remember their sins'. This is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins but to sin no more. "
19/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christian life is a struggle, because the Father draws us to Jesus but "another pulls us the other way”
"Jesus came to destroy Satan! To destroy his influence on our hearts. " "If you want to go forward," you have to fight! Feel the heart that struggles, because Jesus will win. " "We ask the Lord to be Christians who are able to discern what's going on in our heart and choose the right path on which the Father draws us to Jesus."
18/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity "makes us think about Christ’s love that urges reconciliation"
Francis recalls that the week begins today, he says that "Communion, Reconciliation and Unity are possible. As Christians, we have a responsibility to give this message and we have to bear witness with our lives". "Prayer carries hope and when things are dark more prayer, so there will be even more hope."
17/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: No to "parked Christians." The courage of hope
At Mass in Santa Marta, Pope Francis exhorts people to walk in hope, which is like "an anchor" to which we are attached. "To live by hope, always looking ahead with courage ... even where everything seems dark". "Stop to selfish Christians."
15/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: The Church does not proclaim itself, it proclaims Christ; it does not bring itself, it brings Christ
During the Angelus, Pope Francis said that "The Church, in every age, is called to do what John the Baptist did – show Jesus to the people." The pontiff warned though, “Woe, woe to the Church when it proclaims itself, for it loses its compass, and does not know where it goes.” On the World Day of Migrants and refugees, dedicated to migrant children, “It is necessary to take every possible measure to ensure protection and defence to migrant children, as well as their integration." Speaking to ethnic communities, he expressed his hope that they will “live peacefully in the towns that welcome you, respecting their laws and traditions and, at the same time, maintaining the values of your cultures of origin.” He thanked the Migrantes Office and cited the example of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, patron saint of migrants.
14/01/2017 - VIETNAM – VATICAN
Following Pope Francis, the archdiocese of Saigon promotes the pastoral care of migrantsby Thanh Thuy
A few days ago, Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City began a week dedicated to migrants. Thousands of people took part in meetings, roundtables, seminars, and services. The archbishop of Saigon notes that migrants are "the first missionaries of the Church." A nun tells AsiaNews that the diocesan initiative offers an opportunity to raise issues and hear the views.
14/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Mother Teresa is an icon for all those who treat irresponsible globalization
In his meeting with members of the Global Foundation, Pope Francis condemned the "culture of waste" and the "capitalist system”, as had John Paul II in his encyclical Centesimus Annus. Mother Teresa welcomed “every human life, whether unborn or abandoned and discarded". For a " fraternal and cooperative" globalization, we need to learn “compassion for those suffering”, and be guided by the Church's social doctrine.
13/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people
Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced.
13/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: following Jesus "is not easy, but it's nice! It is always a risk". And to do that you have to get moving
"To follow Jesus, because we need something or follow Jesus because we are in danger and that means following Jesus in faith: this is the faith. Trust in Jesus, trust Jesus. "
12/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "our life is today: now or never", tomorrow there is eternity
"Today cannot be repeated: This is life. And the heart, an open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not seduced by the sins. "
11/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: hope in God, who never disappoints, and not in idols like power and wealth
It is important that hope "is placed in what really can help us live and give meaning to our existence." "Placing your hope in idols, you become like them: hollow images with hands that do not touch, feet that do not walk, mouths that cannot talk", "and we, men of the Church, we run that risk when ‘we become worldly '. We have to stay in the world but defend ourselves from illusions of the world. "
Pope to Trump: America's greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people" and the nation's "commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China's caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from "unauthorized criticism" of Trump' words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
