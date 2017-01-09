|
15/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: The Church does not proclaim itself, it proclaims Christ; it does not bring itself, it brings Christ
During the Angelus, Pope Francis said that "The Church, in every age, is called to do what John the Baptist did – show Jesus to the people." The pontiff warned though, “Woe, woe to the Church when it proclaims itself, for it loses its compass, and does not know where it goes.” On the World Day of Migrants and refugees, dedicated to migrant children, “It is necessary to take every possible measure to ensure protection and defence to migrant children, as well as their integration." Speaking to ethnic communities, he expressed his hope that they will “live peacefully in the towns that welcome you, respecting their laws and traditions and, at the same time, maintaining the values of your cultures of origin.” He thanked the Migrantes Office and cited the example of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, patron saint of migrants.
14/01/2017 - VIETNAM – VATICAN
Following Pope Francis, the archdiocese of Saigon promotes the pastoral care of migrantsby Thanh Thuy
A few days ago, Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City began a week dedicated to migrants. Thousands of people took part in meetings, roundtables, seminars, and services. The archbishop of Saigon notes that migrants are "the first missionaries of the Church." A nun tells AsiaNews that the diocesan initiative offers an opportunity to raise issues and hear the views.
14/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Mother Teresa is an icon for all those who treat irresponsible globalization
In his meeting with members of the Global Foundation, Pope Francis condemned the "culture of waste" and the "capitalist system”, as had John Paul II in his encyclical Centesimus Annus. Mother Teresa welcomed “every human life, whether unborn or abandoned and discarded". For a " fraternal and cooperative" globalization, we need to learn “compassion for those suffering”, and be guided by the Church's social doctrine.
13/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people
Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced.
13/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: following Jesus "is not easy, but it's nice! It is always a risk". And to do that you have to get moving
"To follow Jesus, because we need something or follow Jesus because we are in danger and that means following Jesus in faith: this is the faith. Trust in Jesus, trust Jesus. "
12/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "our life is today: now or never", tomorrow there is eternity
"Today cannot be repeated: This is life. And the heart, an open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not seduced by the sins. "
11/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: hope in God, who never disappoints, and not in idols like power and wealth
It is important that hope "is placed in what really can help us live and give meaning to our existence." "Placing your hope in idols, you become like them: hollow images with hands that do not touch, feet that do not walk, mouths that cannot talk", "and we, men of the Church, we run that risk when ‘we become worldly '. We have to stay in the world but defend ourselves from illusions of the world. "
10/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Jesus had authority because he served people, was close to the people and was consistent
Those like the doctors of the law, who pass themselves off as princes, “are clericalist” which is hypocritical, they say one thing and do another. "They will speak the truth, but without authority. Instead Jesus, who is humble, who serves, and is close to others, who does not despise people and who is consistent, has authority. And this is the authority that God's people listens to".
09/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Religions can help the world find peace, no to weapons and terrorism
In his speech to the diplomatic corps Francis stresses the importance of religions for peace and therefore their commitment to deny that one can kill in God's name, promote disarmament, particularly nuclear, and non-violence , the migrants and the protection of children, the protection of nature, the value of religious freedom.
09/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christian life is simple, know, worship and follow Jesus
"This is the center of our life: Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is manifest, has shown himself to us, we are invited to know him, to recognize him, in life, in so many circumstances of life, recognizing Jesus, knowing Jesus. "
08/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "I like to think that the first sermon of Jesus in the stable was a cry, the first"
Francis baptizes 28 children. “The faith given in Baptism, means a life of faith, because faith is lived, it means to walk on the road of faith and bear witness to the faith. "
06/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: like the Magi, "Those who seek light, must go out and search” and “place their own life on the line”
Some 60,000 people gather in St Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer. Francis has some volunteers, including some who are poor and homeless, hand out a booklet titled ‘Icons of Mercy’ to those present.
06/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Magi reflect the attitudes of the believer, Herod the bewilderment of those who turn inward
On the feast day of the Epiphany, Pope Francis stressed the different attitudes of the Magi and Herod towards the news that "a king was born". One the one hand, the Magi "in their lives have not let their hearts be anesthetized;” on the other, there is “The bewilderment of those immersed in the culture of winning at any cost, in that culture where there is only room for ‘winners’, whatever the price.”
05/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: We need a vocational culture, "with wide horizons and the breath of communion"
"To be credible and be in touch with young people, priority must be given to listening, knowing how to 'waste time' in welcoming their questions and their desires. Your testimony will be more persuasive if, with joy and truth, you know how to speak of the beauty, the amazement and wonder of being in love with God".
04/01/2017 - VIETNAM
Heeding pope’s call, Saigon Catholics renew interfaith dialogueby Tran Viet
For the past seven years, the Committee for Interreligious Dialogue in Ho Chi Minh City, has promoted meetings, seminars, charitable work, and pastoral outreach. This has offered priests, religious and lay people an opportunity to share experiences and deepen knowledge. Catholic believers and churches have helped Buddhist charities.
04/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: That prison be a place of rehabilitation and social reintegration
"When someone asks me difficult things like 'why do children suffer' I really do not know how to answer, I just look at the crucifix and watch how God gave His son, this is why we say that God took on our pain”.
02/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope calls on world bishops to protect children from those who kill or exploit them
01/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Close in prayer to Turkish people following grave Istanbul attack
At the Angelus Pope Francis prays for the 39 dead and 69 wounded in the terrorist attack on the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. People of good will united against terrorism. Saying "no" to "hatred and violence and 'yes' to fraternity and reconciliation." "This year will be good to the extent that each of us, with God's help, tries to do good every day." A prayer to the Mother of God for the new year.
01/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Celebrating the Holy Mother of God reminds us that we have a Mother; we are not orphans
Mass of the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God and the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis indicates the "motherhood of Mary," as an antidote to the "spiritual orphan hood" that destroys our sense of belonging to a family, to a people. "Mothers are the strongest antidote to our individualistic and selfish tendencies, against our closures and apathy". "That look that frees us from orphan hood ... reminds us that we are brothers, that I belong to you, you belong to me, that we are of the same flesh."
31/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Look to the New Year thinking about how to give young people a concrete future
"As another year draws to a close, we pause before the crib, to thank all the signs of divine generosity in our lives and in our history." " Looking at the manger means recognizing that the times ahead call for bold and hope-filled initiatives, as well as the renunciation of vain self-promotion and endless concern with appearances". We live in a culture that "idolizes youth trying to make it eternal," but which "condemns our young people to have no place in society".
28/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: "nothing is more beautiful" than trust in God
"Faith is also struggling with God, showing Him our bitterness, no frills, 'I'm angry with God and I told Him this this and this', 'but He is Father, go in peace'. And hope is also not being afraid to see reality for what it is and accept its contradictions".
27/12/2016 - VIETNAM
Caritas Saigon helped 3,000 disabled and homeless children at Christmasby Nguyen Hung
Small shops selling products made by children operate in the city’s pastoral centre. On the theme ‘Come to love’, 453 social workers organised activities for blind and deaf children.
26/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Saint Stephen, even now the Church experiences severe persecution up to the supreme test of martyrdom
In today's Angelus, Pope Francis said that martyrdom "continues to be present in the history of the Church, from Stephen to this day." For him, "The world hates Christians for the same reason it hated Jesus." The pontiff calls for closeness with "our tears" to those who now suffer martyrdom. “[T]oday’s martyrs are more numerous than those of the first centuries” with “the same cruelty”. A moment of silent prayer was held for the victims of the Russian plane crash in the Black Sea.
25/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: May Christmas bring the peace of Jesus to countries at war and to people who suffer from terrorism and violence
In his message, Francis expressed a wish for peace for those who suffer in war, from war-torn Aleppo to the Holy Land, from Nigeria to Myanmar, and for all those wounded by violence; peace also for those who “lost a person dear to them as a result of brutal acts of terrorism,” to “exiles, migrants and refugees, to all those who in our day are subject to human trafficking,” to those who suffer economic exploitation, to children “deprived of the joys of childhood”, and “to men and women of goodwill”.
25/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: in the night of Christmas, let us think about the children who even on this day suffer from war and hunger
Today, as in Jesus’s times, “If we want to celebrate Christmas authentically, we need to contemplate this sign: the fragile simplicity of a small newborn, the meekness of where he lies, the tender affection of the swaddling clothes. God is there.”
22/12/2016 - VATICAN – CHINA
China uses mild tones towards the Vatican
Perhaps for the first time, a statement by the Holy See on the Chinese Church and episcopal ordinations is met and judged without anger and without word about China’s traditional stance on the "autonomy" of the Christian communities vis-à-vis the Vatican.
22/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: the reform of the Curia, "a process of conversion"
Meeting with the heads of the Roman Curia Francis indicates the guiding criteria of its reform. He speaks of the expected "resistance" to this process, at times even "malicious resistance, " and promises greater space for women and laity.
21/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Christmas brings hope to the world. Appeal for peace in Congo
At the general audience, the Pope points out that the birth of Christ reveals a "trustworthy, visible, understandable hope, because it is founded in God." It is a "journey" beside Jesus "to the Father who awaits us." At the end of Francis makes an "urgent appeal" for peace and reconciliation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
20/12/2016 - VATICAN - CHINA
The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinationsby Bernardo Cervellera
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
20/12/2016 - VATICAN – GERMANY – RUSSIA
Pope: condolences for the attacks in Germany and Turkey
In separate telegrams to Putin and the Archbishop of Berlin, the pope expressed his condolences for the victims. "Pope Francis joins with all men of goodwill who are committed to ensuring that the murderous folly of terrorism no longer finds a place in our world.
20/12/2016 - VIETNAM
Advent in Vietnam, the Church close to the poor and the disabledby Thanh Thuy
Mgr Leopoldo Girelli, non-resident papal representative to Vietnam, visited the sick and the disabled in Hanoi. Following his example, the local Caritas, religious congregations and hundreds of student volunteers organised charity activities for the downtrodden, including providing basic necessities to Hà Tĩnh fishermen, the most affected by the Formosa Plastics Group disaster.
