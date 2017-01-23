30 January 2017
    29/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: "if in our communities there were more poor in spirit, there would be fewer divisions, conflicts and controversies"
     

    “The happiness of the poor in spirit has two dimensions: towards goods and God. With respect to material goods, this poverty in spirit is sobriety: not necessarily surrender, but the ability to taste what is essential, sharing; the ability to renew every day the wonder for the goodness of things without added weight in the opacity of voracious consumption: the more I have, the more I want.”




    28/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: consecrated life should shy away from worldliness, offer the "freshness" of the Gospel

    Concerned about the declining numbers of the consecrated, the pontiff notes that a world dominated by the culture of the provisional and money forgets "the beauty of a simple and austere life". He calls for evangelising in lieu of the culture of success at any price, shying away from worldliness, yet maintaining the "strength of mission".


    27/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: Fear of everything, the sin that paralyzes Christians


    "May the Lord make us grow in memory, make us grow in hope, give us courage and patience each and free us from that which is faintheartedness, being afraid of everything".

     

    27/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: the martyrs "of all ecclesial traditions" call Christians to full unity

    Receiving members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, among other things Francis says that extremism and fundamentalism are fertile ground in situations where there is "poverty, inequality, and social exclusion", and "vested interests, which are often external".

     

    26/01/2017 - CHINA - VATICAN

    Msgr. Ma Daqin reinstated in Patriotic Association, but as "a priest”. Disillusionment of Catholics

     by Lorenzo Bai

    The Council of Chinese bishops had revoked the title of bishop. Upon his reinstatement, he was called "Father Ma Daqin". For the Holy See, he is always a bishop. For many Catholics, this step will further divide the Church. For some there is no way out of a government controlled Church. But many still value Ma Daqin’s courage.


     

    26/01/2017 - HONG KONG - ASIA

    Trump effect: Asian markets climb after the Dow Jones passes 20 thousand points

    Slight growth in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. For the first time the Dow Jones reaches 20,068.09 points. Trump’s promises of infrastructure and taxes boost optimism, as well as appointments of  people from economic and business world.

     

    25/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: “reconciliation in Christ requires sacrifice”

    At the conclusion of the 50th week of prayer for Christian unity, Francis said that “authentic reconciliation between Christians” can “only be achieved when we can acknowledge each other’s gifts and learn from one another, with humility and docility, without waiting for the others to learn first”. He also mentioned “in a special way the fifth centenary of the Protestant Reformation.”

    25/01/2017 - VIETNAM

    As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again

    The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.

    25/01/2017 - ASIA

    For Transparency International, the fight against corruption is ineffective in Asia

    Most of the continent’s countries are in a critical situation. Corruption is up in Cambodia and Thailand but slightly better in Afghanistan. North Korea and Syria remain at the bottom of the ranking. The jury is still out over China whose vaunted fight against graft has ben ineffective.

    25/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: "It’s not up to us to teach God what to do"

    At the General Audience Francis says we cannot place conditions on God, but have to trust Him, knowing that this means "becoming part of His plan without demanding anything, even accepting that His salvation and His help should come to us in a way far beyond our expectations ".


     

    24/01/2017 - UNITED STATES – CHINA

    White House to stop Beijing's "imperialist" policy in the South China Sea

    Chinese media warn US claims would lead to war. Experts fear a "dangerous escalation". No comment from the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

    24/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope:respond "here I am" to God's call, even when angry with him, the important thing is to be true

    After Adam, who hid because he was afraid of the Lord, God begins to call and to hear the answer of the men and women who say, "Here I am. I'm willing. I'm willing. " . "He likes to argue with us." "He likes when you get angry and say what you feel to His face, because he’s a Father! But this is also a form of 'Here I am' ".

    24/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: to offer "narratives marked by the logic of 'good news'" to our time

    Francis' message for the 51st World Communications Day is entitled: "Fear not, for I am with you" (Is 43.5). Communicate hope and faith in our time. " Those who, in faith, entrust themselves to the guidance of the Holy Spirit come to realize how God is present and at work in every moment of our lives and history, patiently bringing to pass a history of salvation".

     

    24/01/2017 - USA-ASIA

    Trump pulls US from Trans-Pacific pact. The consequences for China

    The new US president receives the support of Bernie Sanders: these agreements are "a disaster" and have cost "millions of jobs" for Americans. John McCain: The US withdrawal from the Pacific leaves all the space open for Chinese hegemony. Cuts to funding of international organizations that procure abortions.

    23/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: Christ’s priesthood, he forgave sins, intercedes for us and will return to take us with Him

    The three stages of the "wonder" of the priesthood of Christ. "The Lord forgives everything if we open our heart a little", "but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven."

     

    22/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: All areas of human life are soil on which to cast Gospel seeds. New Year wishes for Far East

    At the Angelus Pope Francis speaks of how early Christians preached Gospel in a "geographically peripheral and religiously impure land", and that from there “the light on which we have reflected over the past few Sundays spread: the light of Christ." "The joy of proclaiming and witnessing to our faith”.  Wishes that during the New Year of the Rooster, the families of the Far East "increasingly become a school of respect for each other". Closeness to earthquake victims in central Italy. Prayers for victims and rescuers. Vespers in St. Paul Outside the Walls together with representatives of other Christian confessions.

    21/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope to the Roman Rota: It takes great courage to get married today. The Church must lend its support

    21/01/2017 - VATICAN - USA

    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor

    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.

    20/01/2017 - VIETNAM

    Hanoi cracks down on protests commemorating soldiers who fell on Paracel Islands

     by Mac Lam

    The authorities arrest and attack protests in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Nghe An province. Young Christians were among the protesters. China and Vietnam say they will seek a settlement to ease tensions in the South China Sea.

    20/01/2017 - CHINA - UNITED STATES

    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

     by Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.

    20/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: "Change your heart, change your life", to belong only to the Lord

    "When God forgives, He forgets." "He forgets, He forgives. In front of a repentant heart, forgive and forget: 'I will forget, I will not remember their sins'. This is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins but to sin no more. "

     

    19/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: Christian life is a struggle, because the Father draws us to Jesus but "another pulls us the other way”

    "Jesus came to destroy Satan! To destroy his influence on our hearts. " "If you want to go forward," you have to fight! Feel the heart that struggles, because Jesus will win. " "We ask the Lord to be Christians who are able to discern what's going on in our heart and choose the right path on which the Father draws us to Jesus."

     

    18/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity "makes us think about Christ’s love that urges reconciliation"

    Francis recalls that the week begins today, he says that "Communion, Reconciliation and Unity are possible. As Christians, we have a responsibility to give this message and we have to bear witness with our lives". "Prayer carries hope and when things are dark more prayer, so there will be even more hope."

     

    17/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: No to "parked Christians." The courage of hope

    At Mass in Santa Marta, Pope Francis exhorts people to walk in hope, which is like "an anchor" to which we are attached. "To live by hope, always looking ahead with courage ... even where everything seems dark". "Stop to selfish Christians."


     

    15/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: The Church does not proclaim itself, it proclaims Christ; it does not bring itself, it brings Christ

    During the Angelus, Pope Francis said that "The Church, in every age, is called to do what John the Baptist did – show Jesus to the people." The pontiff warned though, “Woe, woe to the Church when it proclaims itself, for it loses its compass, and does not know where it goes.” On the World Day of Migrants and refugees, dedicated to migrant children, “It is necessary to take every possible measure to ensure protection and defence to migrant children, as well as their integration." Speaking to ethnic communities, he expressed his hope that they will “live peacefully in the towns that welcome you, respecting their laws and traditions and, at the same time, maintaining the values ​​of your cultures of origin.” He thanked the Migrantes Office and cited the example of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, patron saint of migrants.

    14/01/2017 - VIETNAM – VATICAN

    Following Pope Francis, the archdiocese of Saigon promotes the pastoral care of migrants

     by Thanh Thuy

    A few days ago, Catholics in Ho Chi Minh City began a week dedicated to migrants. Thousands of people took part in meetings, roundtables, seminars, and services. The archbishop of Saigon notes that migrants are "the first missionaries of the Church." A nun tells AsiaNews that the diocesan initiative offers an opportunity to raise issues and hear the views.

    14/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: Mother Teresa is an icon for all those who treat irresponsible globalization

    In his meeting with members of the Global Foundation, Pope Francis condemned the "culture of waste" and the "capitalist system”, as had John Paul II in his encyclical Centesimus Annus. Mother Teresa welcomed “every human life, whether unborn or abandoned and discarded". For a " fraternal and cooperative" globalization, we need to learn “compassion for those suffering”, and be guided by the Church's social doctrine.

    13/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: Church must listen to "the sensitivity of the faith; even the doubts and criticism" of young people

    Francis writes a Letter to present the preparatory document of the 2018 Synod, on "Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment". Online questionnaire for young people announced.

    13/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: following Jesus "is not easy, but it's nice! It is always a risk". And to do that you have to get moving

    "To follow Jesus, because we need something or follow Jesus because we are in danger and that means following Jesus in faith: this is the faith. Trust in Jesus, trust Jesus. "

     

    12/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: "our life is today: now or never", tomorrow there is eternity

    "Today cannot be repeated: This is life. And the heart, an open heart, open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not seduced by the sins. "

    11/01/2017 - VATICAN

    Pope: hope in God, who never disappoints, and not in idols like power and wealth

    It is important that hope "is placed in what really can help us live and give meaning to our existence." "Placing your hope in idols, you become like them: hollow images with hands that do not touch, feet that do not walk, mouths that cannot talk", "and we, men of the Church, we run that risk when ‘we become worldly '. We have to stay in the world but defend ourselves from illusions of the world. "





