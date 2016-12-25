On the day of his birthday, Pope Francis had breakfast with eight homeless people who gave him sunflowers. A gift and a dessert was given on the pontiff’s behalf at the end of lunch in many canteens in Rome. The pope co-celebrated Mass with the cardinals in the Pauline Chapel in the Vatican. “It is characteristic of love to watch history,” he said. “We also see that in history and in our life there were wonderful moments of fidelity and bad times of sin.” Greetings poured in from around the world, in all sorts of languages.