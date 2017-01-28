|
03/02/2017 - VATICAN
In a message addressed to the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates Francis writes that "when the victims of violence are able to resist the temptation of revenge, they become the most credible promoters of nonviolence and peace-building".
03/02/2017 - VIETNAM
Hue, plainclothes police attack a group of priests and block prayer service
Fr. Phan Van Loi reports new crackdown by the authorities. Over the past two months there has been a significant increase in controls on the local community and the movements of priests. Attack over Thien An monastery, the center of a dispute between Catholics and Communist leaders for the possession of land.
02/02/2017 - VATICAN
Pope calls on Religious to bring Christ to his people
On the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord and the XXI World Day for Consecrated Life, Francis exhorts consecrated to shun the "temptation of survival", which can render "dreams of the elders" sterile. In the multi-cultural transformation that we are going through is important that "the men and women religious insert themselves with Jesus in life, at the very heart of these major transformations. The mission - in accordance with any particular charism - is one that reminds us that we were invited to be the leaven of this concrete mass".
02/02/2017 - JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdomby Bernardo Cervellera
The movie is not an apology for apostasy. It has the courage to raise religious questions about God, suffering, his silence in an age of indifference. It reiterates the topicality of martyrdom, but lacks the Catholic joy shown by Japanese saints and all the martyrs of the Church. Japan is not a "swamp," but a land of concerns and conversions.
01/02/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christian hope "is not something that may or may not happen, it's a certain reality"
"Each time we are confronted with death, or that of a loved one, we feel that our faith is tested. All our doubts emerge". "Our resurrection and that of loved ones, then, is not something that will happen or not, but it's a certain reality, as it is rooted in the event of the resurrection of Christ. Hope therefore means learning to live in expectation".
31/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: if we look at Jesus, we will discover that he "looks at us all, at each one of us"
Jesus "Looks at our big problems, our greatest joys, and also looks at our little things. Because he is close. Jesus is not afraid of the big things, but also takes the little things into account. So we look at Jesus. " "I go, I look at Jesus, way ahead, our eyes fixed on Jesus and what do I find? He has fixed his gaze on me! And that makes me feel this astonishment. Our encounter with Jesus is astonishment. But we must not be afraid! ".
30/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope strongly condemns the attack in Quebec City
Two gunmen opened fire on the faithful in a prayer hall of an Islamic Cultural Centre. Six people are dead and eight wounded, some serious. "The Holy Father again strongly condemns the violence that engenders such suffering; and, imploring God for the gift of mutual respect and peace."
30/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: The Church’s greatest strength is its martyrs and "today there are more than in the early centuries"
"The media don’t speak about it," they do not make the news. "They with their martyrdom, their testimony with their suffering, even giving their lives, offer life, Christians sow for the future and in other churches."
30/01/2017 - VIETNAM
Saigon: "Charity in love", 20years of help for sick and abandoned childrenby Trung Tin
Hundreds of people attended Mass of thanksgiving for the Catholic organization’s twenty years of activity. There are also hundreds of children helped by the center, the majority of them non-Christians. Aid for orphans, HIV-positive, disabled and autistic. Catholic Volunteer: Fighting against "discrimination" in families and communities.
30/01/2017 - USA - ASIA
Demonstrations and criticism worldwide against Trump’s anti-immigrant decree
From 27 January, for at least three months entry forbidden to travelers from Yemen, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Iraq. All refugee reception programs blocked for 120 days. Protests at the White House and the US airports. Iran: Trump’s choice "is a great gift to the extremists." Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Laureate: America is turning its back on its past as a shelter for refugees and migrants.
29/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "if in our communities there were more poor in spirit, there would be fewer divisions, conflicts and controversies"
“The happiness of the poor in spirit has two dimensions: towards goods and God. With respect to material goods, this poverty in spirit is sobriety: not necessarily surrender, but the ability to taste what is essential, sharing; the ability to renew every day the wonder for the goodness of things without added weight in the opacity of voracious consumption: the more I have, the more I want.”
28/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: consecrated life should shy away from worldliness, offer the "freshness" of the Gospel
Concerned about the declining numbers of the consecrated, the pontiff notes that a world dominated by the culture of the provisional and money forgets "the beauty of a simple and austere life". He calls for evangelising in lieu of the culture of success at any price, shying away from worldliness, yet maintaining the "strength of mission".
27/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Fear of everything, the sin that paralyzes Christians
27/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: the martyrs "of all ecclesial traditions" call Christians to full unity
Receiving members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, among other things Francis says that extremism and fundamentalism are fertile ground in situations where there is "poverty, inequality, and social exclusion", and "vested interests, which are often external".
26/01/2017 - CHINA - VATICAN
Msgr. Ma Daqin reinstated in Patriotic Association, but as "a priest”. Disillusionment of Catholicsby Lorenzo Bai
The Council of Chinese bishops had revoked the title of bishop. Upon his reinstatement, he was called "Father Ma Daqin". For the Holy See, he is always a bishop. For many Catholics, this step will further divide the Church. For some there is no way out of a government controlled Church. But many still value Ma Daqin’s courage.
26/01/2017 - HONG KONG - ASIA
Trump effect: Asian markets climb after the Dow Jones passes 20 thousand points
Slight growth in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo and Seoul. For the first time the Dow Jones reaches 20,068.09 points. Trump’s promises of infrastructure and taxes boost optimism, as well as appointments of people from economic and business world.
25/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: “reconciliation in Christ requires sacrifice”
25/01/2017 - VIETNAM
As Hanoi’s crackdown continues, Christian activist Nguyen Van Oai arrested again
The authorities arrested him for resisting a public officer and failing to respect his probation order. His wife calls the charges spurious and fabricated. The 32-year-old Protestant served four years until August 2015. As the Trump administration disengages from Asia, Vietnam’s Communist government re-starts its crackdown against the opposition.
25/01/2017 - ASIA
For Transparency International, the fight against corruption is ineffective in Asia
Most of the continent’s countries are in a critical situation. Corruption is up in Cambodia and Thailand but slightly better in Afghanistan. North Korea and Syria remain at the bottom of the ranking. The jury is still out over China whose vaunted fight against graft has ben ineffective.
25/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "It’s not up to us to teach God what to do"
At the General Audience Francis says we cannot place conditions on God, but have to trust Him, knowing that this means "becoming part of His plan without demanding anything, even accepting that His salvation and His help should come to us in a way far beyond our expectations ".
24/01/2017 - UNITED STATES – CHINA
White House to stop Beijing's "imperialist" policy in the South China Sea
Chinese media warn US claims would lead to war. Experts fear a "dangerous escalation". No comment from the Chinese Embassy in the United States.
24/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope:respond "here I am" to God's call, even when angry with him, the important thing is to be true
After Adam, who hid because he was afraid of the Lord, God begins to call and to hear the answer of the men and women who say, "Here I am. I'm willing. I'm willing. " . "He likes to argue with us." "He likes when you get angry and say what you feel to His face, because he’s a Father! But this is also a form of 'Here I am' ".
24/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: to offer "narratives marked by the logic of 'good news'" to our time
Francis' message for the 51st World Communications Day is entitled: "Fear not, for I am with you" (Is 43.5). Communicate hope and faith in our time. " Those who, in faith, entrust themselves to the guidance of the Holy Spirit come to realize how God is present and at work in every moment of our lives and history, patiently bringing to pass a history of salvation".
24/01/2017 - USA-ASIA
Trump pulls US from Trans-Pacific pact. The consequences for China
The new US president receives the support of Bernie Sanders: these agreements are "a disaster" and have cost "millions of jobs" for Americans. John McCain: The US withdrawal from the Pacific leaves all the space open for Chinese hegemony. Cuts to funding of international organizations that procure abortions.
23/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: Christ’s priesthood, he forgave sins, intercedes for us and will return to take us with Him
The three stages of the "wonder" of the priesthood of Christ. "The Lord forgives everything if we open our heart a little", "but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven."
22/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: All areas of human life are soil on which to cast Gospel seeds. New Year wishes for Far East
At the Angelus Pope Francis speaks of how early Christians preached Gospel in a "geographically peripheral and religiously impure land", and that from there “the light on which we have reflected over the past few Sundays spread: the light of Christ." "The joy of proclaiming and witnessing to our faith”. Wishes that during the New Year of the Rooster, the families of the Far East "increasingly become a school of respect for each other". Closeness to earthquake victims in central Italy. Prayers for victims and rescuers. Vespers in St. Paul Outside the Walls together with representatives of other Christian confessions.
21/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope to the Roman Rota: It takes great courage to get married today. The Church must lend its support
An audience for the beginning of the judicial year in the Vatican, Pope Francis calls for greater effort in preparing couples for marriage to mature in "love and truth". The importance of not abandoning young couples, but "welcoming, accompanying and helping them". Going beyond legal formalism for a catechesis which would show the faith and the value of agreement. "The ruinous pitfalls of the dominant culture of the ephemeral and the provisional".
21/01/2017 - VATICAN - USA
Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
20/01/2017 - VIETNAM
Hanoi cracks down on protests commemorating soldiers who fell on Paracel Islandsby Mac Lam
The authorities arrest and attack protests in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Nghe An province. Young Christians were among the protesters. China and Vietnam say they will seek a settlement to ease tensions in the South China Sea.
20/01/2017 - CHINA - UNITED STATES
The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of warby Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
20/01/2017 - VATICAN
Pope: "Change your heart, change your life", to belong only to the Lord
"When God forgives, He forgets." "He forgets, He forgives. In front of a repentant heart, forgive and forget: 'I will forget, I will not remember their sins'. This is an invitation not to remind the Lord of our sins but to sin no more. "
