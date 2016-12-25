|
31/12/2016 - VATICAN
"As another year draws to a close, we pause before the crib, to thank all the signs of divine generosity in our lives and in our history." " Looking at the manger means recognizing that the times ahead call for bold and hope-filled initiatives, as well as the renunciation of vain self-promotion and endless concern with appearances". We live in a culture that "idolizes youth trying to make it eternal," but which "condemns our young people to have no place in society".
28/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: "nothing is more beautiful" than trust in God
"Faith is also struggling with God, showing Him our bitterness, no frills, 'I'm angry with God and I told Him this this and this', 'but He is Father, go in peace'. And hope is also not being afraid to see reality for what it is and accept its contradictions".
27/12/2016 - VIETNAM
Caritas Saigon helped 3,000 disabled and homeless children at Christmasby Nguyen Hung
Small shops selling products made by children operate in the city’s pastoral centre. On the theme ‘Come to love’, 453 social workers organised activities for blind and deaf children.
26/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Saint Stephen, even now the Church experiences severe persecution up to the supreme test of martyrdom
In today's Angelus, Pope Francis said that martyrdom "continues to be present in the history of the Church, from Stephen to this day." For him, "The world hates Christians for the same reason it hated Jesus." The pontiff calls for closeness with "our tears" to those who now suffer martyrdom. “[T]oday’s martyrs are more numerous than those of the first centuries” with “the same cruelty”. A moment of silent prayer was held for the victims of the Russian plane crash in the Black Sea.
25/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: May Christmas bring the peace of Jesus to countries at war and to people who suffer from terrorism and violence
In his message, Francis expressed a wish for peace for those who suffer in war, from war-torn Aleppo to the Holy Land, from Nigeria to Myanmar, and for all those wounded by violence; peace also for those who “lost a person dear to them as a result of brutal acts of terrorism,” to “exiles, migrants and refugees, to all those who in our day are subject to human trafficking,” to those who suffer economic exploitation, to children “deprived of the joys of childhood”, and “to men and women of goodwill”.
25/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: in the night of Christmas, let us think about the children who even on this day suffer from war and hunger
Today, as in Jesus’s times, “If we want to celebrate Christmas authentically, we need to contemplate this sign: the fragile simplicity of a small newborn, the meekness of where he lies, the tender affection of the swaddling clothes. God is there.”
22/12/2016 - VATICAN – CHINA
China uses mild tones towards the Vatican
Perhaps for the first time, a statement by the Holy See on the Chinese Church and episcopal ordinations is met and judged without anger and without word about China’s traditional stance on the "autonomy" of the Christian communities vis-à-vis the Vatican.
22/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: the reform of the Curia, "a process of conversion"
Meeting with the heads of the Roman Curia Francis indicates the guiding criteria of its reform. He speaks of the expected "resistance" to this process, at times even "malicious resistance, " and promises greater space for women and laity.
21/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Christmas brings hope to the world. Appeal for peace in Congo
At the general audience, the Pope points out that the birth of Christ reveals a "trustworthy, visible, understandable hope, because it is founded in God." It is a "journey" beside Jesus "to the Father who awaits us." At the end of Francis makes an "urgent appeal" for peace and reconciliation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
20/12/2016 - VATICAN - CHINA
The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinationsby Bernardo Cervellera
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
20/12/2016 - VATICAN – GERMANY – RUSSIA
Pope: condolences for the attacks in Germany and Turkey
In separate telegrams to Putin and the Archbishop of Berlin, the pope expressed his condolences for the victims. "Pope Francis joins with all men of goodwill who are committed to ensuring that the murderous folly of terrorism no longer finds a place in our world.
20/12/2016 - VIETNAM
Advent in Vietnam, the Church close to the poor and the disabledby Thanh Thuy
Mgr Leopoldo Girelli, non-resident papal representative to Vietnam, visited the sick and the disabled in Hanoi. Following his example, the local Caritas, religious congregations and hundreds of student volunteers organised charity activities for the downtrodden, including providing basic necessities to Hà Tĩnh fishermen, the most affected by the Formosa Plastics Group disaster.
18/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: With Mary, Joseph, the nativity scene, "let's try to get into the real Christmas, that of Jesus"
During the Angelus Pope Francis asked the faithful to "find a moment of silence" during the week before Christmas" to enter the "grace" of the feast of God’s "closeness" to man. Mary and Joseph are "the two people who most of all have been involved in this mystery of love." The pontiff also called on the faithful to pray for dialogue in the People's Republic of the Congo, and thanked all those who extended their good wishes on his birthday.
17/12/2016 - VATICAN
At 80, Pope Francis prays his old age be "quiet, religious and fruitful,” as well as “joyful"
On the day of his birthday, Pope Francis had breakfast with eight homeless people who gave him sunflowers. A gift and a dessert was given on the pontiff’s behalf at the end of lunch in many canteens in Rome. The pope co-celebrated Mass with the cardinals in the Pauline Chapel in the Vatican. “It is characteristic of love to watch history,” he said. “We also see that in history and in our life there were wonderful moments of fidelity and bad times of sin.” Greetings poured in from around the world, in all sorts of languages.
16/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Witnessing to Jesus, like John the Baptist, a "great man" who was "humble"
John is the "provisional indicating the definitive" and the definitive is Jesus. "And this provisional but certain, strong testimony; that torch that was not put out by the wind of vanity; that voice that was not diminished by the force of pride; always becomes one that indicates the other and opens the gate to the other testimony, that of the Father".
16/12/2016 - VATICAN
Religious freedom brutally violated in Iraq and Syria, but "politely" elsewhere
The Holy See intervenes at the Conference on Combating Intolerance and Discriminations of Christians. For Vatican representative, “freedom of religion or belief is the litmus test for respect of all other human rights and fundamental freedoms, since it is their synthesis and keystone”.
15/12/2016 - VATICAN
For the pope, the sick are always people with inalienable dignity
15/12/2016 - CHINA – UNITED STATES
US experts: China is ready in case of conflict in the South China Sea
Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative releases new images showing that Beijing has installed weapons and missile defence systems on seven artificial islands built in disputed areas. "We did not know that they had systems this big and this advanced there,” says expert.
15/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: John the Baptist, the truth and the first step
During Mass at Santa Marta Pope Francis focused on the figure of John the Baptist. The strength of the preaching of the last of the prophets and his "dark moments". A great saint who could "had doubts" when a Messiah he did not expect arrived.
14/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Christmas is approaching, a day in which God fulfills his promise and is among us
"In a newborn baby, in need of everything, wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid in a manger, is enclosed all the power of the God who saves. We must open our hearts, Christmas is a day to open your heart, to such smallness and so much wonder. "
14/12/2016 - CHINA - VATICAN
Card. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Popeby Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
13/12/2016 - VIETNAM
Feast of Our Lady of Fatima in Ho Chi Minh City parish threatened by the governmentby Hung Dao
Every 13th of the month, parishioners in Thủ Thiêm gather to celebrate the family, pray and eat together. This is a strong stand against the authorities who want to expropriate the parish’s land. For years the government has been driving away families and religious congregations to make way for shopping malls and restaurants. Even though they live far away, some parishioners “continue to come to church”; for others, “the government ought to respect the rights of religion."
13/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Clericalism is present in the Church today and distances the faithful
12/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Mary leads us to say "no" to excluding peoples and persons
Mary’s presence leads " to reconciliation," said Francis on the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. However, "The society we are building for our children is increasingly marked by the signs of division and fragmentation, leaving many people out, especially those who find it difficult to get the minimum necessary to lead a dignified life."
12/12/2016 - VATICAN - PEACE
The small steps of nonviolence against the great designs of warby Bernardo Cervellera
In his message for the World Day of Peace 2017, Pope Francis counters armed violence, finance and fundamentalism with education in the family and becoming witnesses and peacemakers. World leaders invited to take on the Beatitudes as a "manual" for their policies. In a world plagued by “a piecemeal war", we must foster collaboration with all religions and people of good will. No more "just wars" and "humanitarian military intervention." An appeal to Islam (and religions): violence is not of God.
12/12/2016 - VATICAN - PEACE
Pope's Message for Peace 2017: Nonviolence, a style of politics for peace
In the Message for the 50th World Day of Peace, Pope Francis says that nonviolence is the most reasonable choice; violence is illusory. The Gospel of loving our enemy is "the magna carta of Christian nonviolence." The testimony of Mother Teresa, Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Pope John Paul II. "No religion is terrorist." "The policies of nonviolence must begin within the walls of the house and then spread to the whole human family." The eight beatitudes, a nonviolence manual for political and religious leaders, business owners, executives and media. The new dicastery for Integral Human Development open to collaboration with all.
11/12/2016 - EGYPT
Cairo attack: Catholic Church condemnation. Reactions of Arab worldby Loula Lahham
The Catholic Church spokesman, Fr. Rafic Greiche, offers condolences and prayers for the dead and the wounded. An appeal to the security forces. For the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine it is Israel's influence. The condemnation of Al Azhar. Celebrations for the birth of the prophet Mohammed interrupted. Pope Tawadros II calls short his trip to Greece.
11/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope's appeal for Syria: Yes to peace, yes to the people of Aleppo
At the Angelus in St Peter's Square, Pope Francis asked "choice in favor of civility" to protect civilians caught up in the fierce conflict in Syria. War is "a mass of abuse of power and falsehood”. Prayers for the terrorist attacks in Turkey, Somalia, Egypt. His solidarity with pope Tawadros. "Today we are invited to rejoice in the imminent coming of our Redeemer and to share this joy with others, giving comfort and hope to the poor, the sick, the lonely and unhappy people". In Vientiane (Laos) the beatification of Fr. Mario Borzaga, OMI missionary, catechist Paul Thoj Xyooj and 14 companions, all killed by the Pathet Lao guerrillas in 1960. The blessing of statues of Baby Jesus for the nativity scenes.
09/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope: Priests should not be "officials", or worldly or "intermediaries" of God's love
The authentic priest "is a mediator very close to his people," an official instead just does his job, but then moves onto another "always as an official", "he does not know what it means to get his hands dirty" be in the midst of reality. And that is why when "the priest changes from official to intermediary he is not happy, he is sad." And looks for a little bit of happiness "in being seen, making his authority felt".
09/12/2016 - VIETNAM - CHINA
South China Sea: Hanoi continues to build on disputed islands
Satellite images taken on November 30 show Vietnamese ships near the Ladd Reef, a small island in the Spratly. The military purpose of the new base is still unconfirmed, but it could trigger Beijing’s ire.
08/12/2016 - VATICAN
Pope’s prayer for the Immaculate in Piazza di Spagnaby Papa Francesco
In homage to Mary in Piazza di Spagna, Pope Francis ideally brings the entire city of Rome and the world. He calls for an “immaculate heart” to love without" masks and ruses”. He asserts the certainty of grace that wins over "discouragement". Afterwards, he visited S. Maria Maggiore.
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
Books
