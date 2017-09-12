|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
‘Open Mosque Day’ in Colombo to bridge gap between Muslims and others
The initiative succeeded with Christians, Buddhists and Hindus. The Centre for Islamic Studies allowed guided tours of one of the capital’s historic mosques. For Buddhist monk, the visit dispelled “certain beliefs about Islamic traditions. Today many act and think badly about Muslims."
|
