HONG KONG – VATICAN
Lucia Leung
A concert in honour of Pope Francis in Hong Kong cathedral
Organised by the Holy See Study Mission, head by Mgr Jozic, the Hong Kong diocese and the Macau diocese, the event drew at least 1,200 people who saw the performance of young talents from the United States, Italy, and Croatia. For Card John Tong, the concert helps to prepare for Christmas.
19/04/2011 BANGLADESH
Christians and Ahmadis take a first “positive, enriching and constructive” step
A large number of people attend a joint conference hosted by the Ahmadi community, a Muslim group persecuted as “infidels” by Sunni Muslims. The meeting was important for Christians as well, this according to Fr Francesco Rapacioli (PIME) because encountering “Another religious reality [. . .] enables us to better understand our own faith.”
19/08/2008 PAKISTAN
People celebrate as war in the north and the economy worry post-Musharraf Pakistan
As the dictatorship end (almost) painlessly, people hand out sweets and release balloons. Rhetoric aside the government must now tackle real problems like the radical Islamist revolt in the north, the high number of displaced people and unemployment.
12/01/2007 HONG KONG
Christian Churches in Hong Kong want to live the unity of faith
Ahead of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the Territory’s Christian denominations admit that inter-Christian competition sometimes prevents them from bearing witness to the one Lord; hence their call for unity.
19/04/2007 CHINA – HONG KONG
Chinese White Dolphin in danger
Since 2004 28 Chinese White Dolphins have been found dead in Hong Kong waters. Lab tests found significant amounts of pollutants in the carcasses. Many groups blame the problem on high pollution levels in local coastal waters and call for action to remedy the situation.
09/06/2016 09:43:00 HONG KONG
"In Hong Kong’s frail disabled I see the face of Jesus"
Fr. Giosuè Bonzi, a missionary of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, celebrates 50 years of priesthood of which 49 spent in the former British colony: "When I arrived I could not imagine how I could ever help". Over time, and through even physical suffering, he built up a project designed to leave a great mark: the Fu Hong Society, which today cares for and reintegrates thousands of people with disabilities into society.
CHINA - VATICANCard. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope
Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
CHINA-VATICANThe Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence
Bernardo Cervellera
The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.
Books
