» 10/27/2017, 11.43
TAIWAN-VATICAN
Xin Yage
75 years of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and the Republic of China
The anniversary was celebrated yesterday in Taipei; on 5 October in the Vatican at the Pontifical Urbanianum University. Collaboration between Taiwan and the Holy See on local and global poverty situations. Archbishop Gallagher: The Holy See "your committed partner in the family of peoples". Work for Peace in the Strait and the World.
