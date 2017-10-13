19 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/19/2017, 17.29

    SOUTH KOREA – JAPAN

    A declining birthrate threatens the economies of South Korea and Japan



    Steps taken so far have failed. Ministers from the two countries met today in Seoul to discuss the issue. An aging population weighs heavily on the economy, shrinking the labour force and driving up welfare costs. Economics is the main issue.

    Seoul (AsiaNews) – Japan and South Korea plan to work together to tackle their low birthrates in order to breathe new life in two of Asia’s largest economies.

    South Korean Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo and his Japanese counterpart, Masaji Matsuyama, made the announcement in Seoul where they met to discuss the pressing issue.

    According to Fr Maurizio Giorgianni, an Oblate Missionary of Mary Immaculate in South Korea, economic conditions push couples to have fewer children.

    Last year, Japan had a record-low of 970,000 newborns, whilst figures for its South Korean neighbour are not much better – an all-time low of 406,000 children with the fertility rate reaching 1.17, the lowest in seven years.

    For experts, a low birthrate will reduce the workforce and drive up welfare costs. This will undermine the growth potential of the economy as a whole.

    According to Fr Giorgianni, the economic cost of raising children is one of the factors that affect the decision to have a child, especially in relation to education.

    This is an important issue in South Korea’s highly competitive society, where the costs of education are very high and universities are private and expensive.

    "Given how society is structured, there is a lot of competition, and the issue becomes 'My child must be competitive, I have to send him to a good university,' which means a lot of expenses,” said Fr Giorgianni.

    “To study in Seoul or in a distant city is socially relevant. Those who study at a school or university in the city get a better education, and will have more chances to find work, and become integrated in society. However, universities are expensive. One year at Seoul University can cost tens of millions of won (one million won equals US$ 885). Couples have to think hard about this: They can do it for one child, but two?"

    In addition, married life has changed. "Now, husband and wife are very independent, and lead their own independent life. When one has a child, certain things have to change. Nowadays, people have become very self-centred, concerned about themselves."

    The South Korean government has recently announced a series of plans, including child subsidies and expanded maternity leave, to encourage people to have more babies, but most of them seem to have fallen short of expectations.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    japan
    south korea
    birthrate
    economics
    decline
    families
    couples











    See also



    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.