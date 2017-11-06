|
|
» 11/11/2017, 13.03
VIETNAM-US
Paul Hung Quoc
APEC Summit closes. Hanoi targets US investment
The country's economy is going through a crisis. Hanoi intends to increase exports to the US to balance imports from China. End of dependence on Beijing and freedom are the hopes the Vietnamese place in President Trump.
|
|
Books
