24 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/24/2017, 09.07

    HONG KONG

    Activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law released on bail



    Released pending appeal, scheduled for 7 November. Sentenced to months in jail for having demonstrated in 2014. Activists’ protests continue: justice serves Beijing.

    Hong Kong (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Joshua Wong and Nathan Law, two of the three democracy activists sentenced to August to months in prison, have been released on bail. The High Court issued the temporary bail, pending the appeal hearing presented by the three student leaders. Following a request by the government to increase the initial sentence to forced labor, the ruling triggered protests and accusations of the justice system being orchestrated by Beijing.

    Supreme Court President Geoffrey Ma granted the two pro-democracy activists temporary release on $ 50,000 Hong Kong bail [about $ 5,450] per head. Wong and Law are facing six and eight months of imprisonment. Their companion Alex Chow did not apply for bail.

    The final hearing will be held on 7 November.

    The three were arrested for crossing the Hong Kong government building fence on September 26, 2014, triggering a series of sit-ins in the central area known as Occupy Central or the umbrella movement (used by young people to defend themselves from the police water cannons). The demonstrators were demanding the direct election of the head of the territory's executive, currently elected by a committee of 1200 people, mostly pro-Beijing.

    On October 1, thousands of people marched in protest showing signs and photos of Hong Kong's secretary of justice, Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung, calling for his resignation, accusing him of "political persecution," and being a "puppet" at Beijing's service.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    hong kong
    china
    pechino
    pro-democracy activists
    activists
    human rights
    jail











    See also

    02/04/2008 HONG KONG - CHINA
    Martin Lee, Hong Kong's "father of democracy", resigns
    As he approaches the age of 70, Martin Lee Chu-ming announces his withdrawal from political life. The founder of the Democratic Party, and banned from China for his support of the Tiananmen Square movement, Lee asks his fellow party members to continue their struggle for a good political system. Without this, nothing but harm will result.

    13/08/2016 12:39:00 CHINA
    Activist Su Changlan's trial for "subversion" again postponed

    The police cannot find evidence to support the charge. In 2014, the woman expressed support online for the democratic movement Occupy Central in Hong Kong. Family members kept in the dark.



    09/04/2011 CHINA - HONG KONG
    Forced labour for defending rights and praising Jasmine Revolution
    Activist Wei Qiang sentenced to two years re-education-through-labour. Continuing arrests and detentions. Tomorrow's protest march in Hong Kong.

    12/12/2008 CHINA
    Arrests continue for signers of Charter 08
    More signers of the document calling for respect for human rights are in jail, or under house arrest. But President Hu says that China will promote human rights only according to "the basic situation of the country."

    20/07/2017 12:39:00 CHINA
    Liu Xia on forced "vacation". Activists remember her husband seven days after his death

    According to the Information Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in China, she it is being held in isolation by police in Yunnan province. Ceremonies are being held everywhere to remember the Nobel Prize laureate one week after his death, but Beijing is closely monitoring and censoring any reference to the dissident.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.