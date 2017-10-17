|
|
» 10/24/2017, 09.07
HONG KONG
Activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law released on bail
Released pending appeal, scheduled for 7 November. Sentenced to months in jail for having demonstrated in 2014. Activists’ protests continue: justice serves Beijing.
See also
02/04/2008 HONG KONG - CHINA
Martin Lee, Hong Kong's "father of democracy", resigns
As he approaches the age of 70, Martin Lee Chu-ming announces his withdrawal from political life. The founder of the Democratic Party, and banned from China for his support of the Tiananmen Square movement, Lee asks his fellow party members to continue their struggle for a good political system. Without this, nothing but harm will result.
13/08/2016 12:39:00 CHINA
Activist Su Changlan's trial for "subversion" again postponed
The police cannot find evidence to support the charge. In 2014, the woman expressed support online for the democratic movement Occupy Central in Hong Kong. Family members kept in the dark.
09/04/2011 CHINA - HONG KONG
Forced labour for defending rights and praising Jasmine Revolution
Activist Wei Qiang sentenced to two years re-education-through-labour. Continuing arrests and detentions. Tomorrow's protest march in Hong Kong.
12/12/2008 CHINA
Arrests continue for signers of Charter 08
More signers of the document calling for respect for human rights are in jail, or under house arrest. But President Hu says that China will promote human rights only according to "the basic situation of the country."
20/07/2017 12:39:00 CHINA
Liu Xia on forced "vacation". Activists remember her husband seven days after his death
According to the Information Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in China, she it is being held in isolation by police in Yunnan province. Ceremonies are being held everywhere to remember the Nobel Prize laureate one week after his death, but Beijing is closely monitoring and censoring any reference to the dissident.
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
18/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
17/10/2017 NORTH KOREA - EU
17/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
20/10/2017 VATICAN
20/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
19/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®