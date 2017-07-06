|
|
» 07/10/2017, 13.38
CHINA
American and German experts say Liu Xiaobo can be treated abroad
Two doctors visited the dissident. According to Beijing authorities, Liu was too ill to be transported. For the Chinese hospital "he does not have better options abroad".
See also
22/05/2006 CHINA - GERMANY
German Chancellor in China: "Human rights, religious freedom and international commitment"
During her first official visit, Merkel will meet Mgr Jin Luxian, bishop of Shanghai, to discuss religious freedom. She will be accompanied by 40 German businessmen.
11/08/2016 14:45:00 CHINA - GERMANY
The Chinese edition of Card Hoeffner’s ‘Christian social doctrine’ now online
The book by the German cardinal and theologian is one of the key tools to understand the field. In China, from Mao until now, the Church has had many difficulties to upgrade its approach to Christian social doctrine and theology. The book can be downloaded from Ordo Socialis.
04/02/2012 CHINA - GERMANY
Beijing vetoes Merkel, a sign of China’s weakness and fear
The Chancellor concluded her visit to the country, marked by prohibitions and news blackout: meeting with a dissident prevented, visit to a non-government newspaper cancelled, the presence of the media blocked at visit the Catholic bishop of Guangzhou.
21/06/2017 12:05:00 CHINA-GERMANY
The German ambassador asks China to release Msgr. Shao Zhumin
In an official statement posted on the embassy site, Michael Clauss asks that the detained bishop of Wenzhou, be given full freedom of movement. Concerns also expressed over drafts of the new regulations on religious activities, which decree the end of the underground communities. It is the first time after a decade that a European ambassador has called for the release of a bishop.
31/08/2012 CHINA - GERMANY
Merkel signs contracts and receives Beijing’s lukewarm support for the euro.
Despite the positive tones, China has clarified that "will invest in the Eurozone only if the risks are not too high and well calculated." Berlin gets major commercial contracts and extends offers kickbacks on European duties on imports from Asia: "We must solve this through dialogue, not through international courts."
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
05/07/2017 KAZAKHSTAN - SIRIA
05/07/2017 IRAN " EUROPEAN UNION
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
08/07/2017 LEBANON
06/07/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®