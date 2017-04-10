|
VATICAN-ASIA
Bernardo Cervellera
An Easter for the Young
In Mark’s Gospel a young man announces the resurrection of Jesus. The crisis of youth: "distrust, indifference, indignation towards institutions", even toward the Church. They learn to live without God and the Church. The importance of next Synod and the testimony of those who are kept "young" through mission.
