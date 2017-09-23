|
|
09/30/2017, 12.24
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
An exhibit dedicated to Saint Joseph the Apostle of Sri Lanka
Catechism students from three parishes have set up 15 stands, made of different materials and with digital media. The preparation lasted two months. Parish priest of Bolawalana: "Young people are our future". Two students: "We did not know where to start and we prayed to St. Joseph. And he also gave us good weather. "
See also
27/09/2016 14:45:00 SRI LANKA
More than 800 Sri Lankan kids put on an “exhibit" of the Year of Mercy (PHOTOS)
Students attending catechism in two parishes near Colombo organised the event, showing Jesus’s works and miracles, the holy doors open across the country, and a full-scale reproduction of a Holy Door. With this exhibition, " children were able to express their talents."
14/01/2009 SRI LANKA
Catholics celebrating the Blessed Joseph Vaz, “Apostle of Sri Lanka”
Celebrations began with a solemn Mass in the village of Maha Galgamuwa. More than 1,500 people have come to the shrine dedicated to the Apostle of Sri Lanka, who was beatified by John Paul II. Across the country the Church is promoting initiatives in preparation for the 300th anniversary of his death, hoping for his canonisation.
14/01/2008 SRI LANKA
Blessed Joseph Vaz to reawaken the mission in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Catholics are set to celebrate the ‘Apostle of Sri Lanka.’ Three years of preparation for his tricentennial are scheduled to begin in a few days. Bishops invite the faithful to follow Vaz and renew their commitment to mission.
16/03/2017 16:21:00 SRI LANKA
Saint Joseph Vaz, a pioneer in interfaith dialogue and a promoter of the laity in Sri Lanka
This year has been dedicated to the Apostle of Sri Lanka. Born in India, he landed on the island in 1687 during the persecution by Dutch Calvinists. At that time there were no priests. He set up a religious congregation to train missionaries. He worked for the poor and the sick, for dialogue with other religions, and for the development of lay leaders.
18/01/2007 SRI LANKA
Blessed Vaz’s mission, an example to follow in the current political crisis
The chairman of Bishops’ Conference calls on Sri Lankan Catholics to take the Blessed as a model to follow. Vaz brought his mission to the entire population without distinction despite the Dutch persecution. Let us pray for the miracle of canonisation, Mgr. Fernando says.
|
