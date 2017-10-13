|
» 10/20/2017, 16.09
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
Applause for Xi Jinping, the 'savior of China' and (perhaps) the world
A Tencent game for those who applaud most at video of Xi's speech at the Party Congress. The public praise of cadres. Greetings from countries around the world interested in the "One Belt and One Road Initiative".
