Beijing (AsiaNews) - " Such a Great Speech: Applaud Xi Jinping ": it's a smartphone game that Tencent, the great high tech company released in the immediate aftermath of the Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party’s address at the National Congress underway in Beijing. The game shows some clips of the speech in the video and invites users to tap the "applause" button. Whoever applauds most wins. It has become so popular that by yesterday morning it had been clicked up to 860 million times.

In his speech lasting nearly three and a half hours, Xi outlined the results of the past five years under his leadership and the "dream" of a "socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era", capable of bringing the nation to a "medium well-being" by 2020 and a world leader by 2050, characterized by "prosperity ","beauty","cleanliness "(ecological). Who would not applaud this dream?

Indeed, in the Chinese media, there is nothing but praise and applause for the Xi-Dada (father), who like Mao is raising China, indeed is even saving it.

Liu Shiyu, chair of the Security Committee, said yesterday that Xi, "core" of Party leadership has "rescued the party, rescued the military and saved the nation over the last five years ... he has saved Socialism." Obviously, this "salvation" refers to the anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi, which targeted, expelled and condemned Bo Xilai, Zhou Yongkang, Ling Jihua, Sun Zhengkai, and Generals Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong. "They - continued Liu - had high positions and great power in the party, but were enormously corrupt and conspired to usurp the party leadership and take over the state power."

In his speech, Xi stressed that the anti-corruption campaign will continue, albeit with different modes, in "fighting tigers, destroying flies, and firing foxes". The "tigers" are the Party big wigs; the "flies" are the lower ranking officials; the "foxes" are those who fled abroad. They include is Guo Wengui, seeking asylum in the US, who has threatened to reveal the many scandals related to leadership families, including the family of Wang Qishan, head of the anti-corruption commission.

Applause also comes from many parts of the world. Last night, Xinhua in a series of four articles listed Heads of State, political leaders, leaders of organizations - from Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Pedro Passos Coelho, President of the Portuguese Socialist Party - who congratulate the Party leadership's results and augured China the role of being almost a "world savior". Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that "China has achieved great economic and social results, and has helped to improve global economic growth by raising living standards around the world." Patrice Trovoada, head of the Sao Tome and Prince government, hopes that "China will continue to play a vital driving role in world governance, including maintaining global peace, promoting economic cooperation and preserving the environment."

Many of the countries applauding hope to be partners (Sri Lanka is already one) in the One Belt and One Road Initiative, which involves funds for at least $ 2-3,000 billion in Asia and Africa alone.