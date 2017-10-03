|
|
» 10/10/2017, 09.28
CHINA
More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress
He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.
See also
02/08/2016 17:58:00 CHINA
Lobby of intellectuals calls for more freedom. Tripping up Xi Jinping's rivals
As the next Party Congress approaches, conflicts between the Xi line and that of the liberals, the Youth League, the Shanghai Gang, are apparent in mainstream media. Meanwhile Xi maintains his grip on absolute power, just like Mao. An expert analysis by Willy Lam, on Chinese politics and society courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
16/03/2017 12:58:00 CHINA
Communist Party? No thanks. To serve the people, it is enough to be Christian
Joining the Party guarantees jobs, career, social recognition. However, the Party’s constitution bans membership in any religion. Christians who do join the Party live a double life, hiding or abandoning their faith. However, there are also some Christians who choose a job without a Party card; some even make a lifetime commitment to the mission.
02/08/2017 10:48:00 CHINA
Beijing, anti-corruption inspector expelled from Party: he is also corrupt
Zhang Huawei, vice-minister of the Central Inspection Group. The Central Committee for Party Inspection speaks of "darkness hiding beneath the light". Without democracy, Xi Jinping's anti-corruption fight is a war lost from the outset.
26/04/2006 CHINA
Chinese regime comes out against ritual offerings to dead
The Ministry of Civil Affairs said such offerings were "obscene and vulgar, as well as superstitious". Offerings in vogue at the moment are little models of Viagra, luxurious cars and showgirls.
15/11/2004 CHINA
Mgr Paul Su Yongda, new bishop of Zhanjiang
New bishop chooses 'Duc in altum' as his motto in accordance with the Pope's mission for the Church in the third millennium.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
04/10/2017 INDIA
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
03/10/2017 RUSSIA-UZBEKISTAN-VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
06/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®