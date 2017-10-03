Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) – With just a few days to go to the 19th Chinese Communist Party Congress, which will begin on October 18, members heads continue to roll with many being expelled and accused of corruption.

Today, the Party's Central Inspection Commission expelled Chingqing Police Chief He Ting (see photo) for wasting public funds and abusing his power by interfering in promotions and seeking benefits for his relatives .

The "immoral acts" attributed to him include taking part in banquets organized by private companies and "superstitious activities", such as visits to astrologers for future predictions as well as to religious temples. This accusation appears more and more often in the sentencing of Party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism.

He Ting, 55, was dismissed from his office last June after five years. This move preceded the fall of Sun Zhengcai, secretary of the Chongqing Party, who also left over charges of corruption.

Sun, a member of the Politburo and with a promising career, was considered a candidate for the Sixth Generation Leadership (and a competitor of President Xi Jinping).

The Party's Disciplinary Commission has investigated two more personalities in Chongqing: Mu Huaping, deputy mayor of the metropolis, and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's political department. The accusation is of "serious violations of the political discipline and the rules of the Party," a slogan indicating corruption.

Since Xi Jinping took power five years ago, the Disciplinary Commission, led by his ally Wang Qishan, has launched a fierce anti-corruption campaign, abolishing more than 250 high party members and punishing nearly 1.4 million officials.

Xi Jinping has often warned the Party, stating that profound corruption could lead to its fall. Many analysts, however, believe that the anti-corruption campaign is used to eliminate his political enemies.