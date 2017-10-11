|
Geographic areas
SYRIA
Arab-Kurdish coalition takes infamous Raqqa square used for executions
Decapitated and crucified bodies remained hanging on poles or from lanterns for days. The offensive of Syrian Democratic Forces (Fsd) continues in the "capital" of the Caliphate. Currently, jihadists still control 10% of the territory, including the main hospital and the stadium. The structure is used as prison and weapon storage. Highly symbolic victory for coalition.
19/06/2017 10:01:00 SYRIA - USA
Raqqa:US Air force shoots down a Syrian jet, pilot missing
The jet was engaged on a mission against the Islamic State. Damascus speaks of "gross attack". According to Washington, it hit soldiers of the US-backed Arab-Kurd coalition. Joint exercises between Iran and China in the Persian Gulf.
09/03/2017 14:40:00 SYRIA – UNITED STATES
Marines in Syria for the assault against Raqqa
US troops plan to help the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces. Their deployment has not been authorised by Syria’s Assad, but certainly received Russia’s green light.
20/10/2016 09:50:00 IRAQ - SYRIA
Families of Mosul Isis leaders reach Raqqa in Syria. Doubts over who is helping them
The families of dozens of leaders of the Caliphate were transported on board buses to Raqqa without running into roadblocks, or being discovered by the Allies inspection flights. Suspicions that they are being aided by Turkey and the US. Iraqis think that the victory of Mosul will be "a Pyrrhic victory": the leaders will not be caught, or questioned, and no one will ever know who their secret allies are.
30/06/2017 09:24:00 IRAQ
Mosul, the Iraqi army recaptures the al-Nouri mosque. Days of Isis counted
Three years after the proclamation of the "Caliphate", the Arab-Kurdish coalition takes control of the place of worship. Iraqi Prime Minister: The recapture of the site marks the end of the "false Daesh state". US military spokesman: The fall of the city is a matter of "days, rather than weeks".
18/03/2016 19:42:00 SYRIA – UNITED STATES
Responding to Kerry, Patriarch Laham says war is taking place in Syria, not genocide
Gregory III criticises the US Secretary’s claim because it is "no good" for Syria’s ethnic and religious groups. For the bishop, it is necessary not to link religion and war; otherwise, matter will be worse. What is needed is more work on peace and coexistence. Syrian bishops call on the faithful to pray for the success of the Geneva talks.
