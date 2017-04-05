|
|
» 05/04/2017, 14.21
TAIWAN - CHINA
Beijing 'disgusting': attempt to expel Taiwan from 'blood diamonds' conference
The Chinese delegation "grabbed the microphone" and blocked proceedings. African representatives backed Beijing. But Taiwan has been a Kimberley Process observer since 2007. China suspected of trading in 'blood diamonds' with Zimbabwe.
|
