22 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/22/2016, 15.41

    MYANMAR

    Bishop of Bhamo to celebrate Christmas among war-displaced Kachin

    Jangma Gam

    Mgr Raymond Sumlut Gam, bishop of Bhamo, describes how Jesus’ birth is experienced where civil war rages on the border with China. The Church and Caritas are present in refugee camps. Material aid, “spiritual nourishment and the Eucharist” quench the thirst of the faithful.

    Bhamo (AsiaNews) – Mgr Raymond Sumlut Gam is the bishop of Bhamo, a diocese located in Kachin State in northern Myanmar (Burma), a few kilometres from the border with China. For the past four months, the diocese has been caught up in the civil war between the Kachin and the central government". Scores of people have ended up in refugee camps, but the Church will never abandon them." We go wherever they want to go to,” the prelate said.

    Government troops have been pushing into the area carrying out air strikes and ground assaults against the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), causing countless deaths. At least 27,000 people, mostly Christians, are holed up in refugee camps that are increasingly close to the fighting, forced to seek safer places. Despite the tragic situation, the faithful want to celebrate Christmas with joy.

    Your Excellency, how many priests will visit refugee camps to celebrate Christmas Mass?

    Two priests went to the camps on the border between Myanmar and China on 19 December. On 28 December, I will personally go to the Hpun Lum Yang camp to celebrate 25 years of service of a catechist. In addition, we usually send priests three times a year (Christmas, Easter and the Holy Cross feast) to refugee camps to show our spiritual closeness and solidarity.

    How do you prepare for Christmas in these camps?

    There are many things to organise; we have to clean, decorate and cook. Priests focus on inner spiritual preparation, and administer confession to the faithful. Our diocesan believers give much value to the sacrament of confession; without it, they are sad during Mass.

    People who lead rich and comfortable lives can get excited for the material and external aspects of Christmas. Displaced people, who have experienced the harshness of life, give value to spiritual nourishment and the Eucharist during Christmas. This is the how people in refugee camps welcome Christmas. All 27,000 displaced people of the diocese are Christians, 4,500 Catholic.

    We know that conditions in refugee camps are very hard, and that UN aid is blocked by government troops. What Christmas message does the Church have for people who live in distress?

    According to the Gospel, the angel brought two messages to the shepherds. The first was "do not be afraid"; the second was “the Saviour is born today." Sometimes people appreciate more the second message and focus on the coming of the Saviour. The first message is linked to today’s hard times, and sometimes people ignore it. But "do not be afraid" is the first message, and this year I want to emphasise this. I want people to know that "God is with them". If we accept this message and hold it in our heart, we will be ready to sacrifice ourselves.

    The faithful who live in a tragic situation have the opportunity to prove the truth of this message. God’s message is addressed to people of good will to keep God’s peace in Him, and if they do so, they can be at peace even at death.

    How does the Church and Caritas Bhamo provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced who have to move to safer areas?

    The Church focuses on pastoral care and guidance. Those who run refuge camps decide when and where displaced people have to travel. When they decide to leave, the Church accompanies them and assists them during the journey. To meet the basic needs of the displaced, Caritas is always ready to provide humanitarian assistance. The Church will always be faithful.

    As a Church we cannot make decisions for the displaced. We go wherever they want to go to. Catechists also always stay with the refugees. A fine example of such closeness is Mun-Ko where the priest and the nuns themselves have become refugees in a camp under the control of the Chinese government. Although the Church in China is not strong, we try to assist refugees across the border as well.

    What is your message to the faithful inside and outside Myanmar?

    Prayer is the most powerful weapon. I call on everyone to pray. Many members of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities have sought refuge in foreign countries and I call on them to intercede with their governments to help our country find peace.

    Instead of cursing people on the internet, we need to reach out with a message of love to those who do not want to listen. Material donations to refugee camps are also important.

    Meanwhile, as time went by, international support for displaced Kachin has diminished because organisations have turned their attention to more urgent problems.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    kachin
    civil war
    bishop
    bhamo
    christmas
    priests
    faith
    confession
    displaced people
    refugee camps











    See also

    22/11/2008 CHINA
    UN committee: Beijing should apologize to Tiananmen victims
    The committee against torture calls upon China to ask forgiveness for the massacre of students, and to provide information on the people still in prison. It also expresses the hope for "full and impartial" investigations to clarify the affair and punish the guilty. The UN also calls for an end to torture.

    09/08/2009 VATICAN
    Pope: saints and martyrs, antithesis to hell death camps and contemporary nihilism
    Edith Stein, Maximilian Kolbe, St. Pontian, St. Lawrence, all martyrs are a sign of the true face of God and the true face of man. Those who "forget God" build lagers and death camps, symbols of “hell on earth". The martyrs are models for everyone, but especially for priests in this Year dedicated to them.

    30/07/2016 16:06:00 VIETNAM
    Summer camps in Đà Nẵng and Hưng Hóa to be in the “spirit of World Youth Day"

    The Church gave thousands of young people unable to be in Krakow a chance to be in communion with Pope Francis and share his appeal for mercy. Dioceses organised two-day meetings with prayers and games. Participants deepened their faith and discover " how generous everyone can be”.



    07/04/2014 SYRIA
    People are still dying in Homs, Damascus and Jordanian refugee camps
    A car bomb kills 29 insurgents in Homs; dead and wounded in Damascus. The Opera House also hit. 39 rebels were killed in Ghouta. In the Zaatari (Jordan) refugee camp a woman was killed during clashes with the police. The refugees complain of poor and precarious conditions.

    04/07/2013 KOREA
    Pyongyang Kaesong reopens; in camps its slaves work for China
    In a surprise move the northern government agrees to "normalize" the red line of dialogue with Seoul and allows industrialists to visit the complex, closed on April 3. But a study conducted among the exiles of the regime denounces: "In the forced labor camps, political prisoners produce goods for the Chinese market."
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Card. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope

    Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun

    The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse  to cooperate".

     


    CHINA-VATICAN
    The Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.


     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.