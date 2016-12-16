|
MYANMAR
Jangma Gam
Bishop of Bhamo to celebrate Christmas among war-displaced Kachin
Mgr Raymond Sumlut Gam, bishop of Bhamo, describes how Jesus’ birth is experienced where civil war rages on the border with China. The Church and Caritas are present in refugee camps. Material aid, “spiritual nourishment and the Eucharist” quench the thirst of the faithful.

