12/31/2016
TAIWAN
Boom in sales of Taoyuan prison cuisine
Appreciated for the quality and price, the prisoners' food is flying off the shelves. In 2015 revenues reached $ 15 million. The program, which started in 2006, involves hundreds of women in the country's 50 prisons.
See also
24/12/2013 TAIWAN
From criminal to artist, a young Taiwanese discovers the "true freedom " of Christmas
Beili, 35, has spent 10 years in prison where he learned to paint. He now works with Fr. Barry, a well-respected Catholic artist, to produce religious stained glass and mosaics. And he goes back to jail but as an art teacher: "I thank God for all the gifts you gave me ."
17/08/2006 HONG KONG
"Immoral" bid to introduce euthanasia
The Law Reform Commission wants to suggest to terminally ill people that they sign a declaration about their willingness to die. Patients' NGOs have hit out at the recommendation, saying it is merely an "immoral" form of euthanasia.
21/07/2004 NORTH KOREA
Open borders for South Korean rice
18/09/2014 TAIWAN
Taipei and food scandals, damages to the tune of 130 million euro
After the investigation into the Guann Chang Co. - guilty of producing oil from expired products - the government runs for cover: investigations, convictions, fines and "more vigorous" inspections to stop a trend that threatens to destroy the domestic food market.
26/10/2013 TAIWAN
New food scandals lead consumers to wonder about "what they can eat"
The government fines two companies that made edible oils adulterated with a copper complex of chlorophyllin and sold it as 'extra-virgin olive oil'. Consumers are exasperated by the constant problems with food safety.
|
