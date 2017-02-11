|
|
» 11/02/2017, 15.02
CHINA – TIBET
Buddhist prayer festival at the Larung Gar Academy banned
The prayer gathering has been held for 21 years. The official reason for the ban is overcrowding and unfinished reconstruction. More than 4,000 monastic residences have been demolished in a year, forcing out more than 4,800 Tibetan monks and nuns.
