» 01/14/2017, 15.28
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Buddhists destroy a church in Sri Lanka. Christians continue to pray under a tree
The Kithu Sevana prayer centre is located in a village in north-western Sri Lanka. However, religious services are performed by clergymen who come from other places. On 5 January, a Buddhist monk and a dozen thugs attacked the centre. The latter "do not accept that some families converted. They don’t realise the blessing they receive through prayer."
