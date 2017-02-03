|
|
» 02/09/2017, 18.27
TURKEY – CHINA – UNITED STATES
CIA chief in Turkey to discuss Syrian conflict and Islamic State
Forty-eight hours after Trump and Erdoğan spoke, Mike Pompeo made a surprise visit in Turkey. Washington and Ankara are trying to restore relations after the tensions of recent years. The extradition of Islamic preacher Gülen is an obstacle. Trump sends letter to Xi Jinping expressing hope for "constructive" relations between Beijing and Washington.
See also
08/06/2011 BANGLADESH
Bangladeshi Premier to keep Islam as state religion
Sheikh Hasina wants to keep the 2007 amendment to the original secular constitution, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. The Islamic parties most concerned about a return to the Charter of 1972, which bans parties based on religion.
02/07/2015 EGYPT
For Catholic Church, the Egyptian people is united in the fight against Jihadist terrorism
For Fr Rafic Greiche, “Rather than fear, what dominates is a feeling of anger” over the state prosecutor’s assassination and the Sinai attack. At least 100 people die in the latter. For the spokesman of the Catholic Church, the prosecutor's death was obviously caused by police letting their guard down. For him external forces are trying to bring "instability" to the country.
29/09/2006 VATICAN
Cardinal Bertone meets diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See
The newly-appointed Secretary of State calls on diplomats to work together to defend human dignity, religious freedom and peace.
10/12/2009 INDIA
Telangana, a new Indian state, is given go ahead
It comprises 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The decision arrived at yesterday at midnight, while the leader KC Rao, champion of the cause, lay dying. Telangana Irredentism has lasted 50 years. Telangana is the poorest area. Concerns about possible divisions of other states of Indian Union.
15/05/2008 PALESTINE - ISRAEL
Christian ex-minister: It is time for the Palestinians to have their own state
Joudeh Mourqos speaks on the 60th anniversary of the "catastrophe". The only Christian minister in the government headed by Hamas in 2006 emphasises the urgency of passing from words to actions, and of bringing about peace: Israel cannot negotiate and then maintain its checkpoints.
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
03/02/2017 BANGLADESH - VATICAN
04/02/2017 VATICAN
03/02/2017 CHINA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
04/02/2017 IRAQ
05/02/2017 VATICAN
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®