08 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/08/2017, 12.06

    INDIA

    Calcutta tribunal condemns a Bangladeshi for the rape of an elderly nun

    Nirmala Carvalho

    The Superior of the Religious Sisters of Jesus and Mary of Ranaghat was raped in March 2015. The Sister had tried to prevent a theft. Thieves desecrated the chapel of the convent. Four Bangladeshi and one Indian condemned for theft and criminal conspiracy. 

    Calcutta (AsiaNews) - Calcutta court  has condemned a Bangladeshi citizen for the rape of the elderly religious of the convent of the Religious of Jesus and Mary of Ranaghat in West Bengal. The attack took place on March 13, 2015, during a robbery by a group of about eight people. Judge Kumkum Sinha described the incident as a "shame" for a state - such as West Bengal – which became famous for the example of Mother Teresa in loving service to the poor.

    The judgment was pronounced yesterday and the sentence will be announced today. At the time of the attack, the nun was 72 years old. An armed group broke into the convent, inhabited by nuns operating the local school (highly respected by the population). After attacking the security guard, the criminals found a cash box. The superior tried to stop them but was raped. Afterwards, the criminals robbed and desecrated the chapel of the convent.

    Investigations have found six men guilty. Five are Bangladeshi and one an Indian, Gopal Sarkar, who was responsible for hiding the accomplices in his home. The Bangladesh natives are: Milan Kumar Sarkar, Ohidul Islam, Mohd Selim Sheikh, Khaledar Rahman and Nazrul Islam. The latter is the only one guilty of the rape, while the others are accused of theft and criminal conspiracy.

    At the beginning of the investigation, the trial took place in Ranaghat's local court. In May 2016, the High Court of Calcutta decided to transfer jurisdiction to the tribunal of the Calcutta session, accepting the request of the three sisters of the convent and of the raped superior. The sisters requested the transfer for fear of being identified during the proceedings. They said they feared for their own life because the accused had links with other criminals in Ranaghat. 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    West Bengal
    Ranaghat
    Superior
    Rape
    Religious of Jesus and Mary
    Convent
    Theft
    Condemnation
    Bangladesh











    See also

    19/03/2015 INDIA
    Card Gracias calls on Joseph of Nazareth for help against violence on women
    The archbishop of Mumbai co-celebrated Mass on the feast day dedicated to the saint. In his homily, he mentioned "the atrocities that happen in so many parts of our country and for the Middle East," as well as "the nun who was violated" in West Bengal. Today, the prelate also led a Mass of reparation for the attack on the convent of Jesus and Mary.

    07/06/2017 09:52:00 INDIA
    Archbishop of Calcutta: saddened by vandalism of St. Luke's Church

    Vandals struck at dawn on 6 June. The Christian place of worship is just a few hundred yards from the convent, where a religious sister,  72 years of age, was raped in 2015. The robbers broke the hosts, stole old vestments, and about 3,000 rupees



    02/04/2015 INDIA
    West Bengal, four men arrested for the rape of religious superior of Jesus and Mary
    Originally from Bangladesh they confirmed their involvement in the case. A week ago, police arrested two other men, considered gang leaders. They will also face charges of theft and money laundering.

    18/08/2017 16:23:00 INDIA
    Kolkata, Muslim students promote respect for human dignity

    The Students Islamic Organisation of India is behind the initiative. Over two weeks, young people will promote respect for life throughout the country. This comes after a series of violent actions against Dalit and Muslims. Symposia, seminars and public lectures are on the agenda. The campaign is meant to glorify “the very tenets of humankind”.



    26/03/2009 INDIA
    Sister Prema, whose name means love, is the new superior of the Sisters of Mother Teresa
    Brother Paul, a priest with the Missionaries of Charity, says the new superior general is “a deeply spiritual person” with “the charism of the Missionaries of Charity implanted in her heart.” Elected on the first ballot, she met Mother Teresa for the first time in 1980.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.