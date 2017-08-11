|
|
» 11/08/2017, 12.06
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Calcutta tribunal condemns a Bangladeshi for the rape of an elderly nun
The Superior of the Religious Sisters of Jesus and Mary of Ranaghat was raped in March 2015. The Sister had tried to prevent a theft. Thieves desecrated the chapel of the convent. Four Bangladeshi and one Indian condemned for theft and criminal conspiracy.
See also
19/03/2015 INDIA
Card Gracias calls on Joseph of Nazareth for help against violence on women
The archbishop of Mumbai co-celebrated Mass on the feast day dedicated to the saint. In his homily, he mentioned "the atrocities that happen in so many parts of our country and for the Middle East," as well as "the nun who was violated" in West Bengal. Today, the prelate also led a Mass of reparation for the attack on the convent of Jesus and Mary.
07/06/2017 09:52:00 INDIA
Archbishop of Calcutta: saddened by vandalism of St. Luke's Church
Vandals struck at dawn on 6 June. The Christian place of worship is just a few hundred yards from the convent, where a religious sister, 72 years of age, was raped in 2015. The robbers broke the hosts, stole old vestments, and about 3,000 rupees
02/04/2015 INDIA
West Bengal, four men arrested for the rape of religious superior of Jesus and Mary
Originally from Bangladesh they confirmed their involvement in the case. A week ago, police arrested two other men, considered gang leaders. They will also face charges of theft and money laundering.
18/08/2017 16:23:00 INDIA
Kolkata, Muslim students promote respect for human dignity
The Students Islamic Organisation of India is behind the initiative. Over two weeks, young people will promote respect for life throughout the country. This comes after a series of violent actions against Dalit and Muslims. Symposia, seminars and public lectures are on the agenda. The campaign is meant to glorify “the very tenets of humankind”.
26/03/2009 INDIA
Sister Prema, whose name means love, is the new superior of the Sisters of Mother Teresa
Brother Paul, a priest with the Missionaries of Charity, says the new superior general is “a deeply spiritual person” with “the charism of the Missionaries of Charity implanted in her heart.” Elected on the first ballot, she met Mother Teresa for the first time in 1980.
