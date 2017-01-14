|
|
» 01/21/2017, 12.14
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Card. Gracias: Orissa martyrs will soon be saints. The joy of Christians
The archbishop of Mumbai reveals the Vatican willingness to open up the cause of canonization. He spoke with Card. Filoni, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. Christians "have chosen to embrace death rather than deny Christ." Keeping the memory of the martyrs alive "for future generations who face the challenges of religious fanaticism."
See also
25/08/2016 13:16:00 INDIA
For Card Gracias, the victims of Kandhamal can be raised on the altar of martyrs
The archbishop of Mumbai issued a message for the memorial day on 30 August. This year the fiercest anti-Christian violence by Hindu radicals will be commemorated. "May their blood suffering bring many fruits to the Church in Odisha”.
07/01/2016 INDIA
Orissa, process opens for canonization Kandhamal martyrs
The process will be led by Msgr. John Barwa, Archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar. He has the task of forming a group of experts and gather information about the martyrs. In August 2008, Hindu radicals killed about 100 Christians. The violence forced 56 thousand people to flee their homes; 10 thousand of them still have not returned. Over 6,500 houses destroyed and 395 churches desecrated.
16/03/2016 13:42:00 INDIA - VATICAN
Card. Gracias: Overjoyed for Mother Teresa, who restored dignity to most marginalized
The archbishop of Mumbai and president of the Latin Rite Bishops' Conference tells AsiaNews: "I am not surprised by the decision to canonize her at the Vatican. The Mother thought that an Indian should belong first of all to the whole world ". Her work has touched the hearts of everyone, and love for her crosses all borders.
12/05/2011 INDIA
Orissa: still no justice for Christian victims of 2008 violence
Out of more than 3,000 cases, only 327 have made it to court with 1,597 suspects acquitted. Almost three years after anti-Christian pogroms, trials are marred by all sorts of irregularities.
06/12/2011 INDIA
Orissa Christians hope for justice, Indian activist says
In an interview with AsiaNews, Ram Puniyani, Convenor of the National People’s Tribunal, talks about the latter’s report on the 2008 anti-Christian pogroms. For him, the issue was not religious but the political use of poverty among Hindu Adivasi and Christian Dalits by Hindu fundamentalists.
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN - USAPope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor
Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.
CHINA - UNITED STATESThe Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war
Wei Jingsheng
As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.
TOP10
14/01/2017 SRI LANKA
16/01/2017 EGYPT
16/01/2017 PAKISTAN
20/01/2017 INDONESIA
14/01/2017 KAZAKHSTAN " RUSSIA " UNITED STATES
14/01/2017 CHINA
14/01/2017 VATICAN " PALESTINE " ISRAEL
14/01/2017 VATICAN
16/01/2017 CHINA
18/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®