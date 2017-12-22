29 December 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 12/28/2017, 13.57

    CHINA

    Catholic church in Xi’an diocese forcibly demolished



    The place of worship was built in 1999 with all the permits issued by the authorities. The demolition order was issued on 20 December. The Via Crucis, the tabernacle, the vestments and the chairs were destroyed. Catholics were not allowed to come near. Protests were held in front of the town hall.

    Xi’an (AsiaNews) – The only Catholic church in Zhifang, a village in the Huyi District, near Xi’an (Shaanxi), was demolished by force and without any reason.

    Built almost 20 years ago, the simple and plain building had obtained all the necessary permits for its construction from the Religious Affairs Bureau.

    Located not far from the Beijing-Kunming highway, the building is near the Zhifang exit on the Xi’an-Hanzhong highway. It has been used for worship by local Catholics since 1999.

    Catholics reported the news of its demolition on social media, posting pictures of the church's legal papers, which show that it had been duly approved and had all the necessary permits to the legal use of the land.

    The church has been used uninterruptedly since 1999. The papers indicate that land use was "permanent".

    By contrast, without consulting the community, the authorities issued a simple note on 20 December and proceeded yesterday afternoon to tear down the building.

    As a result, the church’s cross was destroyed, the images of the Via Crucis, the tabernacle and other liturgical objects disappeared, and the vestments and chairs for prayer were taken away on lorries.

    Before and during the demolition, the members of the congregation were not allowed to come near the building or take things from the sacristy.

    Catholics held demonstrations in the village in front of the local municipal building (picture 4) but got no answer so far. Reactions however abound.

    “What kind of law enforcement in a 'civilised' society is this! What kind of policy on religious freedom is this!" wrote someone.

    Noting that today is the feast day of the Holy Innocents, one person wrote: “After the birth of Jesus, so many saints and innocent children were sacrificed. Today, even Zhifang’s innocent church has been violently demolished. Oh Lord, they know not what they do!"

    Another one called for prayers "for redemption and for the profaned temple" asking for "real implementation of the policy of religious freedom".
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    xi’an
    catholic
    church
    demolition
    cross
    regulations
    religious
    affairs
    bureau











    See also



    Editor's choices
    EDITORIAL
    Christmas and rejection: 'He came among His own people, but they did not accept him'

    Di Bernardo Cervellera

    The first Christmas, when Christ came, was not a warm and loving experience. Friendship, gifts, gratitude, help for the poor are fruits of that Christmas, the consequence of conversion to Him. Rejection marks the celebrations of the Christian refugees in Mosul, those of India and China. Christmas has become a dangerous celebration to be suppressed as much as possible, even in Italy. But not even the persecution of Herod could prevent the fascination that Christ exercises on the hearts of so many.


    ITALY
    AsiaNews founder Fr Piero Gheddo dies

    Bernardo Cervellera

     

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSSRSS channel 









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.