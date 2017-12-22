|
CHINA
Catholic church in Xi’an diocese forcibly demolished
The place of worship was built in 1999 with all the permits issued by the authorities. The demolition order was issued on 20 December. The Via Crucis, the tabernacle, the vestments and the chairs were destroyed. Catholics were not allowed to come near. Protests were held in front of the town hall.
EDITORIALChristmas and rejection: 'He came among His own people, but they did not accept him'
Di Bernardo Cervellera
The first Christmas, when Christ came, was not a warm and loving experience. Friendship, gifts, gratitude, help for the poor are fruits of that Christmas, the consequence of conversion to Him. Rejection marks the celebrations of the Christian refugees in Mosul, those of India and China. Christmas has become a dangerous celebration to be suppressed as much as possible, even in Italy. But not even the persecution of Herod could prevent the fascination that Christ exercises on the hearts of so many.
ITALYAsiaNews founder Fr Piero Gheddo dies
Bernardo Cervellera
