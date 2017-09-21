26 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/26/2017, 15.55

    VIETNAM

    Catholic students committed to “missionary discipleship” in Ho Chi Minh City

    Thanh Thuy

    Tens of thousands take part in charity and social activities in the country’s parishes, mostly Catholic students attending university or working in cities. St Paul Parish, Binh Tân District, has taken steps for migrants and poor children. During Saigon Diocese’s ‘Migrant Week’, students promoted the message of the encyclical Laudato si’. Some young people told their story.

    Ho Chi Minh City (AsiaNews) - Tens of thousands of Vietnamese Catholic students have responded to the appeal launched by Pope Francis at the closing ceremony of the Seventh Asian Youth Day, held in August in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

    On 6 August, the pontiff urged young Asians to look at the Mother of the Lord as a "model of missionary discipleship" and "speak to her as they would a mother,’ as well as “trust always in her loving intercession."

    Since then, tens of thousands of Catholic as well as non-Catholic students who are coming to Catholicism or studying catechism have participated in charitable and social activities in parishes across the country.

    Through these pastoral programmes, student groups have tested their skills and working abilities in firms and offices.

    St Paul Parish, Binh Tân District (Ho Chi Minh City), has helped some 500 young people involved in social and pastoral activities or studying the catechism. Most of them are Catholic students who attend university or work in the city.

    The parish is also home to tens of thousands of poor migrant families, Catholic and non-Catholic. Their children do not have the opportunity of going to school. Thus, this month, the Binh Tân parish opened the 2017-2018 school year for 320 children in elementary or literacy classes.

    Fr Paul Pham Trung Dong, vicar of the parish and head of the Pastoral Immigrant Outreach Committee for the Diocese of Saigon, said that these students " study hard so as not to sadden parents and teachers."

    "Children live in poor migrant or broken families,” he told AsiaNews. “They have no chance nor money to attend public schools. They have come to Ho Chi Minh City from around the country to make a living."

    On the occasion of the diocese’s "Migrant Week", students showed organic farming methods, such as reusing waste water and promoting environmental protection, following Pope Francis, Laudato si’.

    "Before I had free time, I often spent it on online games or wandering around with friends,” Lê Hữu Tài, a student at the Cao Thắng College in Ho Chi Minh City, told AsiaNews. “Now I'm working for a store with my study group. I'm busy and I feel I have a purpose. I am always supported by the community of the people of God."

    "In the past six years, with the principle of ‘knowledge – faith – service’, we have been involved together in various charity works, following the spirit of St Thérèse of Jesus Christ,” said Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, a member of the group. “Our travels have always left many beautiful memories and deep feelings in our life as students."

    "We do not focus solely on theory,” said Hung, who is studying to become a social worker. “Many students have joined Catholic parish associations. Social and pastoral activities have enriched our spiritual life. We have also improved our working skills to prepare for postgraduate education."

    Nguyễn Tiếu Hữu, who studies at the Transport University and attended the choir of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bình Chiểu, Thủ Đức District, spoke to other students.

    "When we are away from home, we often focus only on studying,” he explained. “After our lessons, we work part-time for our daily lives. Sometimes we forget pastoral activities, and gradually move away from the Church. So, our faith becomes 'cold'.”

    "By joining choirs or Catholic associations, we have the opportunity of rehearsing the hymns and talk about many issues with other members, share the catechism, the Bible and prayers on a daily basis. Now, I feel happier, because I am able to meet, through my own efforts, the obligations of a Christian."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vietnam
    catholic church
    students
    charity
    social outreach
    pastoral
    catholic groups











    See also

    26/03/2007 THAILAND
    Thai Church seeking greater ties among tribal groups in Thailand’s hill country
    A recent conference organised by the Thai Bishops’ Conference focused on strengthening ties, networking and increasing awareness of legal rights by tribal groups. But wider society can also learn from them how to better protect natural resources.

    10/10/2009 CHINA
    Death sentence for a Chinese Han, at the origin of Xinjiang clashes
    The court in Shaoguan also ruled life imprisonment and penalties of five to eight years for those responsible for the clashes in a factory city in southern China. The episode sparked Muslim Uyghurs protests in Xinjiang in July that culminated in clashes between demonstrators and police, 200 dead, 800 injured and hundreds of arrests.

    06/11/2013 SYRIA
    Syrian peace conference postponed, before it was even announced
    Assad seems unwilling to talk about a transitional government, the opposition can not agree on a leader and the United States has not responded to the Russian proposal to include Iran in the negotiations.

    20/04/2013 KYRGYZSTAN
    Central Asian mosques supplying young Muslims for Syrian war
    Some parliamentarians demand greater clarity on the alleged recruitment of young Islamist volunteers for the Syrian conflict. Mosques in the south of the country inspected.

    18/04/2013 SRI LANKA
    Mahinda Rajapaksa: We will defend religious freedom and harmony in Sri Lanka
    Meeting with Muslim delegates from around the world, the president of the country spoke of cases of religious intolerance perpetrated by radical Buddhist groups. One of these fundamentalist formations announces plans to open new offices in Russia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
    Editor's choices
    ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    New Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope



    Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.


    NEPAL
    As Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists

    Christopher Sharma

    The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.