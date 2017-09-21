|
|
» 09/26/2017, 15.55
VIETNAM
Thanh Thuy
Catholic students committed to “missionary discipleship” in Ho Chi Minh City
Tens of thousands take part in charity and social activities in the country’s parishes, mostly Catholic students attending university or working in cities. St Paul Parish, Binh Tân District, has taken steps for migrants and poor children. During Saigon Diocese’s ‘Migrant Week’, students promoted the message of the encyclical Laudato si’. Some young people told their story.
See also
26/03/2007 THAILAND
Thai Church seeking greater ties among tribal groups in Thailand’s hill country
A recent conference organised by the Thai Bishops’ Conference focused on strengthening ties, networking and increasing awareness of legal rights by tribal groups. But wider society can also learn from them how to better protect natural resources.
10/10/2009 CHINA
Death sentence for a Chinese Han, at the origin of Xinjiang clashes
The court in Shaoguan also ruled life imprisonment and penalties of five to eight years for those responsible for the clashes in a factory city in southern China. The episode sparked Muslim Uyghurs protests in Xinjiang in July that culminated in clashes between demonstrators and police, 200 dead, 800 injured and hundreds of arrests.
06/11/2013 SYRIA
Syrian peace conference postponed, before it was even announced
Assad seems unwilling to talk about a transitional government, the opposition can not agree on a leader and the United States has not responded to the Russian proposal to include Iran in the negotiations.
20/04/2013 KYRGYZSTAN
Central Asian mosques supplying young Muslims for Syrian war
Some parliamentarians demand greater clarity on the alleged recruitment of young Islamist volunteers for the Syrian conflict. Mosques in the south of the country inspected.
18/04/2013 SRI LANKA
Mahinda Rajapaksa: We will defend religious freedom and harmony in Sri Lanka
Meeting with Muslim delegates from around the world, the president of the country spoke of cases of religious intolerance perpetrated by radical Buddhist groups. One of these fundamentalist formations announces plans to open new offices in Russia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
|
Editor's choices
ISRAEL – PALESTINENew Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope
Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.
NEPALAs Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists
Christopher Sharma
The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
21/09/2017 VATICAN
24/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®