Nha Trang (AsiaNews) – The diocese of Nha Trang and the town council are at loggerheads over the growing number of Chinese tourists who visit the cathedral and the surrounding area showing as little respect for the site as they are tight with their wallet.

In early April, the local section of the Communist Party wrote to the parish council asking them to keep the area open for foreign tourists. A copy of the letter was also sent to the local police and the Fatherland Front. However, the local clergy and parishioners complain that tourists by their behaviour desecrate the place of worship.

Nha Trang is a seaport and the capital of Khánh Hòa province, on Vietnam’s central coast. A report by the Provincial Tourism Board indicates that by the end of March the province had received two million visitors; this represents a 15 per cent increase over last year.

The Chinese are the main group. However, the type of visitors tends to be from the low-end of the market, downgrading the area’s regional and international standing.

Lâm Duy C heads the Khánh Hòa Tourism Association. For him, mass tourism tends to have “heavy consequences”. It causes environmental degradation and pollution, and has a negative impact on social relations, undermining local cultural traditions and communities.

For its part, the local diocesan committee responded to the demands of the authorities noting that mass tourism tends to affect negatively the dignity of religion.

Nguyễn T, a local Catholic leader, explains that the cathedral has a code of conduct that requires visitors to dress properly, speak in a low voice, and not act disrespectfully towards worshipers or during Mass.

however, "They come to the shrine to show off their cameras and take pictures,” she lamented. “They talk and laugh loudly. Such behaviour negatively affects the church's sacredness and its parishioners."

Maria Nguyễn wrote to Bishop Giuse Võ Đức Minh, complaining about Chinese tourists, who in some cases even threaten worshippers as they pray.

Speaking to AsiaNews, Ms Mai, a local parishioner, said that "Chinese tourists come into the church, speak in a loud voice, go here and there. Some turn their back to the altar, put their chin on the table, and sit down."

For many parishioners, this is the wrong kind of tourism, and defending the place’s sacredness from “inappropriate behaviours” is a duty.

In its response, the local section of the Communist Party said that such rules and restrictions cannot be enforced because they would limit the flow of tourists. Not only do they harm the province’s economy, but they also undermine relations with China.

The standoff between the two side is still unresolved.