» 04/22/2017, 16.51
VIETNAM – CHINA
Nguyen Hung
Catholics outraged by bad-mannered Chinese visitors in Nha Trang cathedral
The local Communist Party section told the parish to keep the church open to visitors. Parishioners are opposed to this because Chinese tourists are aggressive towards worshippers, cause degradation and undermine local cultural traditions. For Catholics, protecting the building’s sacredness is a duty.
|
|
