22 April 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 04/22/2017, 16.51

    VIETNAM – CHINA

    Catholics outraged by bad-mannered Chinese visitors in Nha Trang cathedral

    Nguyen Hung

    The local Communist Party section told the parish to keep the church open to visitors. Parishioners are opposed to this because Chinese tourists are aggressive towards worshippers, cause degradation and undermine local cultural traditions. For Catholics, protecting the building’s sacredness is a duty.

    Nha Trang (AsiaNews) – The diocese of Nha Trang and the town council are at loggerheads over the growing number of Chinese tourists who visit the cathedral and the surrounding area showing as little respect for the site as they are tight with their wallet.

    In early April, the local section of the Communist Party wrote to the parish council asking them to keep the area open for foreign tourists. A copy of the letter was also sent to the local police and the Fatherland Front. However, the local clergy and parishioners complain that tourists by their behaviour desecrate the place of worship.

    Nha Trang is a seaport and the capital of Khánh Hòa province, on Vietnam’s central coast. A report by the Provincial Tourism Board indicates that by the end of March the province had received two million visitors; this represents a 15 per cent increase over last year.

    The Chinese are the main group. However, the type of visitors tends to be from the low-end of the market, downgrading the area’s regional and international standing.

    Lâm Duy C heads the Khánh Hòa Tourism Association. For him, mass tourism tends to have “heavy consequences”. It causes environmental degradation and pollution, and has a negative impact on social relations, undermining local cultural traditions and communities.

    For its part, the local diocesan committee responded to the demands of the authorities noting that mass tourism tends to affect negatively the dignity of religion.

    Nguyễn T, a local Catholic leader, explains that the cathedral has a code of conduct that requires visitors to dress properly, speak in a low voice, and not act disrespectfully towards worshipers or during Mass.

    however, "They come to the shrine to show off their cameras and take pictures,” she lamented. “They talk and laugh loudly. Such behaviour negatively affects the church's sacredness and its parishioners."

    Maria Nguyễn wrote to Bishop Giuse Võ Đức Minh, complaining about Chinese tourists, who in some cases even threaten worshippers as they pray.

    Speaking to AsiaNews, Ms Mai, a local parishioner, said that "Chinese tourists come into the church, speak in a loud voice, go here and there. Some turn their back to the altar, put their chin on the table, and sit down."

    For many parishioners, this is the wrong kind of tourism, and defending the place’s sacredness from “inappropriate behaviours” is a duty.

    In its response, the local section of the Communist Party said that such rules and restrictions cannot be enforced because they would limit the flow of tourists. Not only do they harm the province’s economy, but they also undermine relations with China.

    The standoff between the two side is still unresolved.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vietnam
    nha trang
    china
    tourism
    catholic church
    khánh hòa
    development
    religious freedom











    See also

    22/07/2004 CHINA
    China tops world in censuring religious websites

    Access to AsiaNews also blocked



    24/06/2004 RUSSIA
    Freedom of expression on trial


    10/12/2004 PHILIPPINES  HUMAN RIGHTS
    Press freedom under siege, Filipino journalists says


    19/05/2010 PAKISTAN – ISLAM
    Facebook blocked by blasphemy regulations
    A judge blocks the social networking website until 31 May because some users organised a competition for Muhammad caricatures. Under Pakistani law, blasphemy can include the death penalty. Account creators say extremists cannot “take away our freedom of speech”.

    24/03/2016 09:17:00 CHINA
    Zhang Kai, lawyer who defends China’s crosses from demolition, is released

    After appearing on television to "confess his crimes" and spending six months under "house arrest", the lawyer was released. Together with activists for civil liberties, he defended the Christian churches against Zhejiang province authorities.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA - VATICAN
    Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Underground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days

    Wang Zhicheng

    After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.