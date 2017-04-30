

» 05/06/2017, 18.05



CHINA – UNITED STATES China and the US have to work together to overcome economic crises together



The ties between the two countries have been bolstered by the 2008 economic crisis when China held onto US debt for the sake of world stability. Today, they are united by the challenges of economic reform and the resolution of international crises, starting with North Korea. Hong Kong (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The United States must recognise and encourage China's key role, not only as a holder of US government securities, but above all as a player in stabilising the world’s economy and politics. Brian Moore, a fellow at Pacific Forum, Centre for Strategic and International Studies, presented this thesis in an article published in the South China Morning Post, on 30 April. In the United States, China is seen as the source of many of the ills afflicting the American economy. According to this view, China’s massive holdings of US debt have been used to keep the renminbi artificially low. This has devastated American manufacturing, subjected Americans to the will of Beijing, whilst Chinese state-owned enterprises set their sights on American acquisitions that put US national security at risk. For Moore, there is some truth in this rhetoric; however, for him it fails to do justice to the facts. Indeed, when the global financial system was at risk of disaster, China step in as a key partner, and at times played a critical role that helped pull the system back from the brink. During the onset of the financial crisis in 2008, the US Treasury estimated that China’s holdings of US securities totalled a tremendous US.2 trillion. As the crisis grew worse, the market was signalling to debt-holders to dump US paper. Had China done so, it could have sparked a wave of short-selling that would have driven up the cost of US borrowing, and this increase would have hamstrung Washington’s ability to fund the US$ 800 billion stimulus package that eventually injected liquidity and jump-started the global economy. The Chinese declined to take part in a Russian operation to undermine the US financial system. Instead, China’s holdings of US debt increased throughout the crisis and thereafter, probably to the dismay of hawkish, anti-American factions in China, said economist and former CIA East Asia specialist William Brown. “If they wanted to punish us, that would have been a great time to do it, although it would have come at a cost to Chinese exporters and holders of US debt,” Brown added. As the crisis turned to the government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, word came from Wall Street that several Chinese banks were withdrawing large sums from money market funds. At the time, the two corporations owned or guaranteed over US$ 5 trillion in residential mortgages and mortgage-backed securities, about half of the total mortgage market. Zhou Xiaochuan, the governor of China’s central bank, in a phone call with then Undersecretary of the Treasury for international affairs David McCormick, confirmed the reports, but emphasised that the moves were not a top-level order, but made by mid-level bureaucrats and various financial institutions, and that the Chinese authorities would be giving guidance for them not to pull back from the money markets or from secured lending. Whilst certainly self-serving, this did not go unnoticed or unappreciated in the United States. In fact, it highlighted the deep and trusting relationship between Chinese and American officials at the time that was critical to preventing a collapse. Today the United States and China are united by a great challenge, the hard task of restructuring their economies. This requires boosting consumer spending in China and reducing its exports, with the US doing the opposite. Such a strategy entails a devaluation of the dollar and a revaluation of the renminbi. Beyond economic issues, the two nations are also tied geopolitically by issues like North Korea. At present, kicking the putting off a resolution no longer appears to be on the table. In this sense, acknowledging and reinforcing China’s positive role during the financial crisis for the narrow escape can be a strong starting point. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : China and the US have to work together to overcome economic crises together East Asia China Nord America

The ties between the two countries have been bolstered by the 2008 economic crisis when China held onto US debt for the sake of world stability. Today, they are united by the challenges of economic reform and the resolution of international crises, starting with North Korea.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

07/08/2006 IRAN  ISRAELE  MIDDLE EAST

War scenarios: Iran, oil embargo and the collapse of the world's financial system

Fears are growing that the confrontation between Israel and Iran might escalate. An oil embargo might lead to the collapse of the world's financial system.



04/07/2007 CHINA

Unstable economic growth puts China at great risk

The Bank for International Settlements, the ultimate bank of central bankers, warns of looming danger. Loose bank credit has led to massive investments but in China 40 per cent of state-owned companies can’t pay back their loans. ‘Great Depression’ scenarios loom on the horizon with grave consequences for the world.



08/10/2013 CHINA - JAPAN - UNITED STATES

US default: Beijing and Tokyo call on Washington to guarantee debt

China's deputy finance minister warns the United States to "maintain the creditworthiness of its Treasury bonds." As the owner of US$ 1.28 trillion in US treasuries, Beijing is very worried. Japan shares its concerns, calls on the US government to solve the stalemate.



04/07/2009 VATICAN - G8

Pope to G8: Against the crisis, invest in human beings and listen to poor countries

In a letter to President Berlusconi, Benedict XVI addresses an appeal to the leaders of the G8 and suggestions to overcome the crisis by investing on education, development aid, debt cancellation. The need to convert development models with ethical values and solidarity. The G8 should be closer to the UN, where the voice of the poor carries equal weight to that of the rich.



28/11/2012 PHILIPPINES

Manila, booming economy: growth exceeds (also) the estimates

The figure for the third quarter (July/September) showed a 7.1% increase compared to the same period in 2011. From "the sick man of Asia", the Philippines have become "the region's diamond." The country is among the top 10 in the world in 2012 for economic growth. Mindanao opens investment after the agreement between the government and the MILF.







