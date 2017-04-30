|
|
» 05/06/2017, 18.05
CHINA – UNITED STATES
China and the US have to work together to overcome economic crises together
The ties between the two countries have been bolstered by the 2008 economic crisis when China held onto US debt for the sake of world stability. Today, they are united by the challenges of economic reform and the resolution of international crises, starting with North Korea.
|
