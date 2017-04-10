|
CHINA – RUSSIA
China seeking to bypass Russia in Arctic Ocean
China is exploring the Arctic central waterway near the North Pole, away from Russia’s northern coast. Beijing’s Snow Dragon icebreaker examined a possible route in northern Canada. Russia’s northern sea route is inadequate for China’s needs.
|
