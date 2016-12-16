|
|
12/22/2016, 17.33
VATICAN – CHINA
China uses mild tones towards the Vatican
Perhaps for the first time, a statement by the Holy See on the Chinese Church and episcopal ordinations is met and judged without anger and without word about China’s traditional stance on the "autonomy" of the Christian communities vis-à-vis the Vatican.
|
