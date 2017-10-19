|
INDIA
Christian Kandhamal victims deserve greater compensation, says Bishop Barwa
Odisha Christian leaders today handed the authorities a memorandum, in which they call on them to enforce the Supreme Court ruling that awards 2008 pogrom victims higher compensation. The archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar calls on the faithful to pray for the seven innocent Christians still in prison.
See also
07/01/2009 INDIA
Supreme Court tells Orissa to ensure Christians’ safety
The ruling, issued last Sunday, criticises the authorities’ slowness in responding early to the violence. Also on Sunday the nun raped in K. Nuagaon on 25 August identified two of her assailants.
03/08/2016 12:19:00 INDIA
Supreme Court: More compensation to Christian victims of Kandhamal
The supreme court ruled that the payment granted previously is inadequate. In 2011 the local government of Kandhamal has allocated 273 thousand euro for reconstruction. It is not yet established the extent of reparation. Catholic activist: "It is important that the judges are concerned."
13/11/2008 INDIA
Indian commission investigating anti-Christian pogrom in Orissa
A seven-member team begins inquiry in areas where Hindus massacred Christians. They will meet victims, police officials and local administrators. It is still not known whether Sister Meena will take part in the line-up to identify her assailants.
21/09/2010 INDIA
After the pogroms, the Church in Orissa working to remove fear and suspiciousness in people
On the International Day of Peace, people from different religious backgrounds took part joint activities in Kandhamal to promote interfaith dialogue between Christians and Hindus two years after anti-Christian pogroms broke out. “Efforts are being made to remove fear and suspiciousness among the people,” the archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar said.
14/09/2010 INDIA
Orissa bishop slams forced conversion of Catholics to Hinduism
Cases have been reported in more than ten villages in Kandhamal District. In talks with the state’s chief minister, Mgr Raphael Cheenath, archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, calls for a greater effort to fight discrimination. “The state describes itself as secular; hence, it should not condone such violence,” he said.
|
