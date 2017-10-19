25 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/25/2017, 20.39

    INDIA

    Christian Kandhamal victims deserve greater compensation, says Bishop Barwa



    Odisha Christian leaders today handed the authorities a memorandum, in which they call on them to enforce the Supreme Court ruling that awards 2008 pogrom victims higher compensation. The archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar calls on the faithful to pray for the seven innocent Christians still in prison.

    Cuttack-Bhubaneswar (AsiaNews) – "Christian victims of Kandhamal deserve more compensation,” Mgr John Barwa, archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, told AsiaNews.

    The prelate backs a memorandum presented today by some Christian leaders in Odisha (Orissa) asking the state government to enforce a decision of the Supreme Court of India. In August 2016, the Court ruled that victims of the 2008 Odisha pogroms carried out by Hindu radicals should receive higher compensation.

    So far, the Christian leaders noted, nothing has been handed out even though "the money is already in the district.”

    The memorandum was delivered to Kandhamal District Collector Drunda D who received Christian leaders in private. The latter included Tribal Christian leader Paul Pradhan; Klesha Pradhan, secretary general of the Church of North India (the largest Protestant denomination) in Kandhamal; Rev Sushant Nayak, moderator of the Kandhamal Baptist Church; and Fr Ajaya Kumar Singh, a Catholic priest with the Archdiocese of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar.

    The note cites the various provisions of the Supreme Judge's Verdict, which has remained a dead letter so far. They include the additional compensation of 300,000 rupees (US$ 4,625) per victim; 30,000 rupees (US$ 465) for serious injury, 10,000 rupees (US$ 155) for simply injury; and 70,000 (US$ 1,085) for fully damaged houses.

    Christian leaders note that the Court ordered the reopening of the 315 recorded cases of sectarian violence - and never pursued, as well as new investigations into the trials that did not lead to any verdict. Out of 362 cases, only 78 ended up in trial.

    Christians, said Mgr Barwa, "want peace, and that is why they are fighting the Odisha government."

    Speaking about the seven Christians unjustly blamed for Swami Laxamanananda’s murder, which triggered the 2008 violence, the archbishop noted that “They are all still in prison.”

    “Their case is in the hands of good lawyers, who are doing their best to get their release. Let us pray for them that they may soon go back to their families."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    07/01/2009 INDIA
    Supreme Court tells Orissa to ensure Christians’ safety
    The ruling, issued last Sunday, criticises the authorities’ slowness in responding early to the violence. Also on Sunday the nun raped in K. Nuagaon on 25 August identified two of her assailants.

    03/08/2016 12:19:00 INDIA
    Supreme Court: More compensation to Christian victims of Kandhamal

    The supreme court ruled that the payment granted previously is inadequate. In 2011 the local government of Kandhamal has allocated 273 thousand euro for reconstruction. It is not yet established the extent of reparation. Catholic activist: "It is important that the judges are concerned."



    13/11/2008 INDIA
    Indian commission investigating anti-Christian pogrom in Orissa
    A seven-member team begins inquiry in areas where Hindus massacred Christians. They will meet victims, police officials and local administrators. It is still not known whether Sister Meena will take part in the line-up to identify her assailants.

    21/09/2010 INDIA
    After the pogroms, the Church in Orissa working to remove fear and suspiciousness in people
    On the International Day of Peace, people from different religious backgrounds took part joint activities in Kandhamal to promote interfaith dialogue between Christians and Hindus two years after anti-Christian pogroms broke out. “Efforts are being made to remove fear and suspiciousness among the people,” the archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar said.

    14/09/2010 INDIA
    Orissa bishop slams forced conversion of Catholics to Hinduism
    Cases have been reported in more than ten villages in Kandhamal District. In talks with the state’s chief minister, Mgr Raphael Cheenath, archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, calls for a greater effort to fight discrimination. “The state describes itself as secular; hence, it should not condone such violence,” he said.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.