11 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/11/2017, 13.58

    PAKISTAN

    Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police

    Shafique Khokhar

    He was killed during school lessons. He refused to convert to Islam. He had argued with his classmates who were witness to and promoters of the murder. Activists condemn violence and impunity at the expense of religious minorities: anyone who is free to act as an accuser, judge, and executioner. Justice and Peace: This trend is not new, but growing, uncontrolled and unpunished.

    Sheikhupura (AsiaNews) - A young Christian student was tortured to death by Punjab police in the village of Jabhran, near the city of Sheikhupura. Arslan Masih, 15, was killed in front of his 9th grade classmates on October 9 during the lessons.

    According to the statement of Arslan’s mother, the young student was being pressurized by his Muslim class fellows to convert to Islam. He refused saying he would remain Christian always. Talking to some local media his mother stated that the continuous proposals for conversion from his class fellows lead to quarrel between them, and then the students conspired with the police who eventually took the life of her beloved son. After the brutal torture the police took Arslan to a nearby clinic where the doctor pronounced him dead. Police threw his body in front of academy and fled away, some locals took his body to his house. Now, Arslan’s family along with Christian community is holding protests and demanding justice.

    Talking to Asia News, Samson Salamat, Chairman of Rwadari Tehreek said, “This is not first extra-judicial murder by the Punjab Police as there are several incidents every year but the only thing which can help such incidents in future would be that the responsible are being punished according to the law. Justice is not possible in such brutal incidents if the community will not stop the policy of accepting compensation from government rather than demanding justice.”

    Mechelle Chaudhry, president at Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation says “When those who are responsible to protect the lives of citizens, begin to turn against them then where does one go for protection. We condemn this incident in the strongest possible manner and demand that justice be done. Unfortunately when it comes to religious minorities anyone is free to act as a prosecutor, judge and executor; we cannot allow this to go on; impunity around violence against religious minorities in Pakistan has to end. We call upon the Chief Minister Punjab to order an impartial inquiry; the perpetrators must be brought to Justice”.

    Ata-ur-Rehman Saman Coordinator at NCJP, condemned the act and stated, “Christian students are facing a hostile situation in their educational institutions particularly in Punjab. In rural areas Christian students are not allowed to drink water from the same vessel used by Muslim students. Forcing Christian students to embrace Islam is not a new trend in Punjab”. Saman describes the plight of a 9th class student in Khanewal (South Punjab) who was thrown on the ground by classmates who threatened to strangle him unless he recite the Kalma) (one becomes a Muslim after reciting the Kalima). Later the family moved to Lahore.

    “This growing trend is fatefully is going unchecked and continuing with impunity. Denial and cover-up policy have deteriorated the situation” he concludes. “If the National Action Plan had been implemented with its true spirit, things could be different.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Pakistan
    Punjab
    Christian killed
    student
    murder
    extrajudicial execution
    discrimination
    intolerance
    hatred











    See also

    12/09/2017 12:10:00 PAKISTAN
    Punjab, Christian student killed, victim of religious racism

    Sheron Masih was 17 years old and had just begun attending public school. Classmates beat him to death with sticks because he tried to drink water. His murder, "just the tip of the iceberg; below, a great mountain of hatred and discrimination against minorities. "



    13/09/2017 15:30:00 PAKISTAN
    School uniform became son’s shroud, says father of murdered Christian student

    Sharoon Masih was murdered by his classmates on the third day of school. For the National Commission for Justice and Peace, the boy’s murder is the fault of school authorities. His death was not the result of “a fight among teenagers, but in fact it was caused by intolerance, discrimination and inhuman attitude”.



    30/08/2016 17:47:00 PAKISTAN
    Lahore: Christian family forced to flee because of religious hatred

    AsiaNews heard the history of Victoria’s family, forced to abandon their hometowns because they are Christian. They moved to Lahore, but here too, Christians endure attitudes of intolerance and hatred against minorities, a far cry from what is said in political proclamations.



    10/07/2010 PAKISTAN
    Christian students in Pakistan are victims of violence and discrimination
    Minorities Concern of Pakistan denounces a climate of intolerance and exclusion in the classroom. Most of the violations are committed in government institutions, due to a "fragile" system that associates Pakistan to a "Muslims-only country”. An association of teachers demands action from the Chief Justice against the Federal Ministry of Education.

    18/06/2013 PAKISTAN
    Punjab: young Christian dies under torture in police custody with 22 broken bones
    Irfan Masih was arrested on 8 June suspected of a murder he did not commit. For days, he was subjected to abuse in order to extort a confession. He died on Sunday from the serious injuries he suffered. "So what if he died? So many die anyway every day," a police officer said. Human rights activists call for justice, whilst the victim's family is in hiding for fear of reprisals.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.