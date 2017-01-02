|
|
» 02/01/2017, 12.59
INDIA - USA
Sajan K George
Christian leader: not just Trump, India does not welcome Muslims either
World opinion is shocked by the US President decision to block the entry of citizens from seven Muslim majority countries. In India, an amendment to the Citizenship Act provides for a similar solution. Muslims are excluded altogether. They may be naturalized persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, especially Hindus.
|
