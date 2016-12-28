|
» 01/02/2017, 12.54
IRAQ
Christmas in Iraq, Chaldean Patriarch: Muslims closeness and solidarity with Christians
Mar Sako speaks of "grass roots revolt" against terrorism and violence, combined with a renewed commitment "in defense of life." The authorities in Basra for the first time celebrate the New Year and ask Christians to come back. A group of young Muslim Shiites of Najaf attend Mass in the capital and have lunch with the patriarch. Several Baghdad streets festooned with Christmas trees.
