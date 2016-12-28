02 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/02/2017, 12.54

    IRAQ

    Christmas in Iraq, Chaldean Patriarch: Muslims closeness and solidarity with Christians



    Mar Sako speaks of "grass roots revolt" against terrorism and violence, combined with a renewed commitment "in defense of life." The authorities in Basra for the first time celebrate the New Year and ask Christians to come back. A group of young Muslim Shiites of Najaf attend Mass in the capital and have lunch with the patriarch. Several Baghdad streets festooned with Christmas trees.    

    Baghdad (AsiaNews) - In Iraq we are witnessing " grass roots revolt against terrorism, against violence", accompanied by a renewed commitment to the "defense of life, of peace, of joy"; in this way "it is possible to defeat those who seek death, destruction, emigration”, the Chaldean Patriarch Mar Raphael Louis Sako tells AsiaNews, describing the festive atmosphere these days in the country, despite episodes of violence.

    Among the many events that have marked these days of celebration, the Chaldean primate cites three examples: Christmas trees scattered around different neighborhoods in Baghdad; the visit of a group of young Najafdi Shiite Muslims who attended a mass in the capital; the celebrations for the new year in Basra and the invitation of local authorities to Christians, "to return to their homes."

    "New Year's Eve – says Mar Sako - I went out to go to a square in the Mansour neighborhood of Baghdad. We celebrated with a lot of people, nearly a million people took to the streets. " "We talked with them, we exchanged greetings; these are small things - but are important to reject the Daesh ideology of terror "[Arabic acronym of the Islamic state] who still target the capital with attacks.

    The "change" is visible, continues the Chaldean Patriarch, "especially in Baghdad, dotted with Christmas trees. And then the many letters of greeting from religious, political authorities, but also of Muslim civil activists and many ordinary people. " "I think 2017 - he said - will be another year, maybe not total peace, but certainly greater cohesion, unity. This is my prayer, but it is also the common feeling of the majority of citizens ".

    Basra’s political, religious and institutional authorities  have launched an appeal to Christians, asking the many who have emigrated to return to their homes. In the southern Iraqi city New Year's Eve was also celebrated for the first time, demonstrating a greater climate "cohesion" among the different souls that make up the local situation and the whole country. The police forces in Basra kept watch so that the celebrations and the festivities were held in complete safety; the County Council has also committed itself to the maintenance and renovation of churches.

    "The governor and the president of the Municipal Council - Mar Sako continues - came to visit me in these days of celebration. A local Christian politician circulated a letter for the New Year against the war. We Christians have a lot to do for the local community; I asked the local authorities to show their closeness to the Christian communities, and these appeals and these initiatives [at Christmas] is a first response. " The most significant event of these days, believes Mar Sako, is the visit of a group of young Muslims, boys and girls, originating in Najaf, Shiite Muslims, who attended a mass in the church of St. George. Afterwards, the group had lunch with the patriarch of the Chaldean Church and other members of the executive exchanging stories and personal and community experiences. "They took part in the church service - recalls the primate Chaldean - and then we posed for photographs with a flag of Iraq and banners for peace. They young people were impressed by the songs and prayers. "

    "I explained to them - continues Mar Sako - our faith, in the one God, the Trinity concept. I explained the basics of our faith, the common descent from Abraham, the figure of Jesus. I invited them to combat ignorance of Christianity, we are not infidels. Reporters of two television channels also came, and I appealed to them to help spread awareness of our culture, to explain it to their audience, because there are many more things that unite us than divide us".

    "An even more significant - continues the Chaldean Patriarch - is that this visit of young Muslim Shiite of Najaf came on their own initiative. They have seen a few dedicated services to our community in the media, and they wanted to meet us, creating a personal and direct relationship with us that I hope will continue in the future. Here, from this we can also see the importance of newspapers and TV to provide opportunities for interaction and discussion. For this reason, this year, I asked the priests and bishops to think of messages and Christmas homilies that they could apply to everyone. "

    To the young people of Najaf, at the end of the Mass, they were joined by a group of young Muslims in Baghdad, which "wanted to bring flowers" and celebrate with us, "the beginning of the New Year." It is time that Muslims "take action and show the positive side of their faith" and that politicians operate "to remove the obstacles and think about the common good." "From young people to government leaders - concluded Mar Sako - you can strive for dialogue, unity and the country's future." (DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Iraq
    Basra
    Islam
    Christian
    New
    Year
    Muslim
    fundamentalism
    immigrant
    violence











    See also

    22/09/2008 ITALY - INDIA
    Cardinal Bagnasco: events in India underscore urgency of protecting religious freedom
    What is happening in India and the episodes of anti-Christian persecution in Pakistan and Iraq emphasize how religious freedom is the cornerstone of the civilization of human rights, and the guarantee of authentic pluralism and true democracy.

    07/06/2012 ISLAM
    Fr. Samir: This too is Islam. The video of the beheading of a young Tunisian convert
    The horrific video was released not by anti-Islamic groups, but by an Egyptian journalist, Tawfik Oshaka, condemning the Salafis and the Muslim Brotherhood. Islamic extremism has a cruel image of Islam. But the seeds of violence are present in the Koran and the life of Muhammad. It is time for Muslims to unequivocally condemn this violence.

    19/08/2009 IRAQ
    Kirkuk: a businessman killed, a doctor kidnapped. Fear returns to haunt Christians
    Yesterday in northern Iraq two violent episodes took place against the Christian community. A man was murdered because he tried to prevent the abduction of a Muslim child. A doctor kidnapped for money; a passer-by killed during the abduction. Local sources confirm a climate of "concern" that could cause "another mass exodus."

    01/10/2008 ISLAM - IRAQ
    Archbishop Sako, how Christian-Muslim relations have changed in Iraq
    Interreligious dialogue and peace in Iraq at the center of the meeting last week in Austria. The archbishop of Kirkuk, Louis Sako, reiterates the "role of Christians in the development of the Arab world". Fr Samir Khalil Samir recalls the pope's appeal for "courageous and sincere" dialogue.

    22/12/2012 IRAQ - VATICAN
    Imam of Kirkuk: Papal envoy’s visit to mosque, "historical and strong"
    In his address at Friday prayers Hami Ahmad Amin remembers the meeting with Cardinal Sandri. The Islamist leader stresses gratitude for the event, which "expresses the respect of Christians for Muslims." He brought the "message of peace" of Benedict XVI and the call for dialogue to "solve problems."
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.