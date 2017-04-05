|
|
05/04/2017, 10.26
IRAN
Coal mine explosion in northeast Iran leaves dozens of victims
21 bodies were found, but there are still 14 trapped miners. There is little hope for survival, with rescue operations slowed by harmful gas.
|
|
