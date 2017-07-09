|
|
» 07/15/2017, 14.57
HONG KONG – CHINA
Court removes four opposition members for failing to take their oath of office properly
With their disqualification, the opposition loses its ability to block parliamentary decisions. The court acted on the urging of the chief executive, “inspired” by Beijing.
See also
12/01/2007 HONG KONG
Christian Churches in Hong Kong want to live the unity of faith
Ahead of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the Territory’s Christian denominations admit that inter-Christian competition sometimes prevents them from bearing witness to the one Lord; hence their call for unity.
19/04/2007 CHINA – HONG KONG
Chinese White Dolphin in danger
Since 2004 28 Chinese White Dolphins have been found dead in Hong Kong waters. Lab tests found significant amounts of pollutants in the carcasses. Many groups blame the problem on high pollution levels in local coastal waters and call for action to remedy the situation.
09/06/2016 09:43:00 HONG KONG
"In Hong Kong’s frail disabled I see the face of Jesus"
Fr. Giosuè Bonzi, a missionary of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, celebrates 50 years of priesthood of which 49 spent in the former British colony: "When I arrived I could not imagine how I could ever help". Over time, and through even physical suffering, he built up a project designed to leave a great mark: the Fu Hong Society, which today cares for and reintegrates thousands of people with disabilities into society.
31/07/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
Constitutional reform: the government might manipulate consultation process
Green paper proposals are confusing and misleading. The government has not yet said how it will count the votes. Survey results have been manipulated in the past giving greater weight to more pro-government opinions.
04/05/2012 HONG KONG
Another Kwok brother arrested. Sun Hung Kai empire shares plunge
After Thomas and Raymond, it is the turn of Walter Kwok. Raphale Hui, former general secretary of the territory, also indicted for bribery. Suspicion of government polizie governing real estate in Hong Kong, the city with the most expensive houses in the world. Since late March, the shares of
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
14/07/2017 INDIA
12/07/2017 INDIA " YEMEN
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
10/07/2017 SYRIA - UN
10/07/2017 EUROPE " ISLAM
Muslim march against Islamic terrorism: Paris, Berlin, and Brussels today
Kamel Abderrahmani
11/07/2017 IRAN
11/07/2017 CHINA
09/07/2017 VATICAN
13/07/2017 SRI LANKA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®