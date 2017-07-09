15 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/15/2017, 14.57

    HONG KONG – CHINA

    Court removes four opposition members for failing to take their oath of office properly



    With their disqualification, the opposition loses its ability to block parliamentary decisions. The court acted on the urging of the chief executive, “inspired” by Beijing.

    Hong Kong (AsiaNews) - "Inspired" by Beijing, Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo) has rid itself of four lawmakers after the High Court disqualified them yesterday for failing to take the proper oath of office.

    Elected in October 2016 with the Demosisto party, the four belong to the new tougher pro-democracy opposition that emerged in the wake of the Occupy Central movement. Although a minority, it could block the LegCo, until the four’s removal.

    Hong Kong’s former chief executive, Leung Chung-ying, dropped the old attitude of tolerance and turned to the courts to get rid of them after Beijing set new guidelines in November, demanding that lawmakers take the oath of office in a "sincere and solemn" manner without any change to the text.

    This boosted the chief executive’s line, but for Joshua Wong, a young Demosisto leader, this is the most serious attack on democracy.

    According to the court, one of the expelled lawmakers, Nathan Law, 23, took the oath in a tone that "expressed a doubt on or disrespect of the status of the [People's Republic of China] as a legitimate sovereign of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region”.

    Lau Siu-lai was expelled because she took too long between words, making the oath incomprehensible. Edward Yiu was disqualified for adding words.

    Next month, the Court of Final Appeal, Hong Kong’s highest court, is set to hear an appeal and possibly bring in an international judge.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    hong kong
    china
    legislative council
    opposition
    demosisto
    disqualification











    See also

    12/01/2007 HONG KONG
    Christian Churches in Hong Kong want to live the unity of faith
    Ahead of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the Territory’s Christian denominations admit that inter-Christian competition sometimes prevents them from bearing witness to the one Lord; hence their call for unity.

    19/04/2007 CHINA – HONG KONG
    Chinese White Dolphin in danger
    Since 2004 28 Chinese White Dolphins have been found dead in Hong Kong waters. Lab tests found significant amounts of pollutants in the carcasses. Many groups blame the problem on high pollution levels in local coastal waters and call for action to remedy the situation.

    09/06/2016 09:43:00 HONG KONG
    "In Hong Kong’s frail disabled I see the face of Jesus"

    Fr. Giosuè Bonzi, a missionary of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, celebrates 50 years of priesthood of which 49 spent in the former British colony: "When I arrived I could not imagine how I could ever help". Over time, and through even physical suffering, he built up a project designed to leave a great mark: the Fu Hong Society, which today cares for and reintegrates thousands of people with disabilities into society.



    31/07/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
    Constitutional reform: the government might manipulate consultation process
    Green paper proposals are confusing and misleading. The government has not yet said how it will count the votes. Survey results have been manipulated in the past giving greater weight to more pro-government opinions.

    04/05/2012 HONG KONG
    Another Kwok brother arrested. Sun Hung Kai empire shares plunge
    After Thomas and Raymond, it is the turn of Walter Kwok. Raphale Hui, former general secretary of the territory, also indicted for bribery. Suspicion of government polizie governing real estate in Hong Kong, the city with the most expensive houses in the world. Since late March, the shares of



    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.