For Li Ruohan, a scholar from northern China, the "enthusiasts" over dialogue between Beijing and the Holy See should remember the teaching of Pius XI and John Paul II ("Do not have any illusions about communism"). The Chinese Communist Party is a successor to Marx-Leninism and its aim is to destroy religions.

Beijing (AsiaNews) - Several insistent voices, but none of them official, say that by the end of July the Vatican and Chinese delegations will meet in Rome to review and study the possible renewal of the provisional Agreement on the nominations of bishops, signed on 22 September 2018 , which will expire after two years.

On the Vatican side there have been signals from some leading figures who anonymously or publicly hope for its renewal. So far there has been silence from Beijing. From the Church in China, AsiaNews is receiving several testimonies and evaluations of the Agreement, which we plan to publish over the next few weeks. The first is the one we publish here, by Li Ruohan (a pseudonym), who is a scholar from northern China. AsiaNews has already published some of his studies regarding the negative impact of the Agreement on the life of Christian communities and the style of the Agreement, which recalls that between the Holy See and Napoleon. For Li Ruohan, the problem of dialogue lies with the interlocutor, a partner who wants to destroy religions.

In recent years, some so-called Chinese experts considered that the Sino-Vatican agreement is the result of dialogue. It′s a symbol of a roaring success and the beginning of a new era. However, one asks, has the situation changed? Real dialogue is based on mutual respect and understanding. Does the Church really know its negotiator?

What is Communism’s thinking on religions ? According to the Karl Marx ,the founder of Communism ,“Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people.” Lenin also reminds the communists “Atheism is a natural and inseparable part of Marxism, of the theory and practice of scientific socialism.” The Chinese communist party, as a faithful successor and student of Marxism-Leninism, totally accepts the views of religions of Marxism-Leninism. The persecution has never ceased since 1949. The communist regime organized and promoted many movements against all religions in China especially Christianity. In 1958 the “offering temples and shrines movement ” asked the church to offer its properties to support the construction and development of the country. Hundreds of churches were confiscated or demolished for factories. Later all religions were banned in the Culture revolution (1966-1976).

In the 1980s, the “open policy” became a tool of Chinese government for the purpose of cheating foreigners. Religious freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution. A lot of foreigners especially some missionaries were excited and looked forward to returning to China as soon as possible. Throughout the history of the Chinese church thousands of foreign missionaries who come from different religious congregations worked on the mainland, they offered their passionate love and sacrifices to the Chinese people and Church. Their contributions live on in the collective memory of Chinese Christians. Unfortunately, some foreign missionaries have been hooked by political propaganda, they establish institutes and regularly organize academic meetings or seminars, providing a platform for those people who wish to set up an independent Chinese church. These missionaries are becoming a tool of the United front strategy. The United front works to unite and divide. To divide enemies is to weaken and destroy them and gain allies. This meaning of freedom of religions is unlike most countries, it′s a part of United front strategy. The final purpose of the United front is not respect and to protect the freedom of religions but to destroy all religions. Just like Mao Tse Tung said to Dalai Lama “religion is poison”

Dialogue is the way to get to know your negotiating partner. But do not forget the Church′s teaching, Pope Pius XI said：“Communism is by its nature anti-religious. It considers religion as "the opiate of the people" because the principles of religion which speak of a life beyond the grave dissuade the proletariat from the dream of a Soviet paradise which is of this world.”(DIVINI REDEMPTORIS) the Pope St John Paul II [i]also reminded Christians “Do not have any illusions about Communism” If we are always addicted to so-called achievements through dialogue, please be careful! A trap was laid and if we fall into it disaster is close at hand!

