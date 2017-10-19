26 October 2017
    • » 10/26/2017, 09.22

    QATAR

    Doha announces minimum wage for immigrants



    Reforms prompted by charges of labor exploitation. International Confederation of Trade Unions praises "real reforms" ending "modern slavery." Entry into force still to be rolled out. More than 1300 overseas workers killed in the world cup construction sites.

    Doha (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Qatar authorities have launched a series of reforms in the labor market, including the introduction of the guaranteed minimum wage. The historic change has been prompted by accusations of exploitation of migrant workers, above all as a result of the preparation of the soccer world cup in 2022.

    The announcement precedes the meeting, set for today, of the International Labor Organization (ILO). The UN body has repeatedly called on Doha to abuses of migrant workers.

    In a note, the leaders of the International Confederation of Trade Unions (CSI), welcome the Qatari decision as a positive step for workers' rights. Secretary-General Sharan Burrow calls it a sign of the beginning of "real reforms" and the will to "end modern slavery."

    The ILO had granted Qatar until November to show progress on the protection of foreign workers in the country. In the case of refusal, it threatened to open a formal investigation, a rare move for the institution meeting from 26 October to 9 November for the plenary session of the inter-governmental body.

    Qatar's labor market worked under a sponsorship scheme called kafala, which forced foreigners to ask "permission" to "change employment or leave the country". In December 2016, the authorities declared the end of the model without, however, eliminating systematic exploitation in the labor market.

    According to CSI experts, the reforms agreed with Doha foresee: a wage for all workers without distinction of race; employers can no longer prevent foreigners from leaving Qatar; identity papers will be issued by the state, not by businessmen; a central authority will issue employment contracts to prevent deadlines; workers' committees will be formed in the workplace.

    At the moment there are no timelines for the entry into force of each of the points of the reform. In Qatar, a nation for months at the center of a political, diplomatic and economic dispute with other Gulf Countries, there are between 1.5 and 2 million migrant workers. Many of these are Asian immigrants, employed in the construction industry.

    A 2013 survey by the International Confederation of Trade Unions denounced at least 1,200 immigrant deaths in construction site 2022 World Football Fields. A number tough to prove, but according to some activists and experts it could be far greater.
    TAGs
    qatar
    world
    immigrants
    work
    minimum wage
    gulf crisis
    reforms
    economy
    human rights











    See also

    14/06/2017 09:03:00 NEPAL - QATAR
    Gulf crisis frightens 400,000 Nepalese workers in Qatar

    Fears of being left  without food and salaries; of being involved in armed clashes. Some Nepalese could become exploited by terrorists.



    13/12/2016 10:23:00 QATAR
    Qatar ends labor sponsorship system, exploitation remains

    The current system, called "kafala" forced immigrants to seek permission of the employer to accept a new job or leave the country. For the authorities, a new law will ensure "the rights of workers." Criticism from human rights activists and NGOs: the exploitation framework for foreigners remains unchanged. No improvement to protections for domestic workers.

     



    06/07/2017 19:36:00 QATAR – GULF
    Gulf crisis: Al Jazeera journalist tells AsiaNews that stability is in danger and the West is inactive

    Political and personal issues clash in two "visions" of the Middle East. Doha wants reform and greater freedom. For Riyadh and Abu Dhabi sees threats to monarchies and their domination. Qatar rejects Saudi demands and prepares for new sanctions. The escalation of the dispute undermines diplomatic and international relations.



    05/06/2017 09:29:00 QATAR - GULF
    Arab front against Qatar accused of fomenting terrorism and undermining regional security

    Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates close their borders and break o0ff diplomatic relations with Doha. Its policies and support for extremist groups are a source of instability for the Middle East. Over the past few weeks, supposed statements about Iran by Qatari Emir had fueled tension.



    05/07/2017 09:49:00 EGYPT - QATAR - GULF
    Gulf Crisis: The anti-Qatar front meets in Cairo. For Doha "impractical" requests

    Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt due to meet today. Yesterday, Qatar responded to the list of requests from the Gulf allies. No news is leaked on the content of the letter. Qatar's foreign minister termed demands made of Doha  "unrealistic and impracticable" and denounced an attack on "freedom of thought".
