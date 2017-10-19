|
Geographic areas
» 10/26/2017, 09.22
QATAR
Doha announces minimum wage for immigrants
Reforms prompted by charges of labor exploitation. International Confederation of Trade Unions praises "real reforms" ending "modern slavery." Entry into force still to be rolled out. More than 1300 overseas workers killed in the world cup construction sites.
