|
|
» 04/29/2017, 11.18
JAPAN
Doraemon and other comics for ethical education of children
They will be integrated into elementary school curriculum from 2018 to teach children "how to behave with others" and to reflect on their choices.
See also
05/01/2011 JAPAN
Alarm in Japan for child judo deaths
Families are concerned, especially now that the government wants to make the martial art compulsory in all schools by 2012. The Parents' Association Japan Judo Accident Victims demands precise safety standards. Since 1983 at least 110 have died during training, victims of a "military culture" imposed by ignorant instructors on young students.
22/11/2016 16:05:00 INDIA – ITALY – AFGHANISTAN
Selene Biffi, a Hindu Italian who educates young Afghans trhough comics
She is one of the recipients of the Mother Teresa Memorial Award. In 2009 she escaped an assassination attempt in Kabul and decided to help children and youth. She produced illustrated books and set up storytelling schools in which the country’s cultural heritage is passed down by word of mouth.
17/03/2015 CHINA
China, government to universities: No more foreign books or values
A circular from the Ministry of Education orders higher educational institutions to carry out a survey on "how foreigners textbooks are used, whether these are really useful and how they were obtained." In a campaign against "Western values in universities" and in favor of a "better representation of the Communist Party and its leaders."
08/03/2007 SOUTH KOREA
Coming soon “digital schools”
The South Korean Minister for Education confirms that starting from next year text books and other didactic resources will be digitalized. By 2013, it will be extended to schools across the country.
20/06/2006 INDIA
Gujarat: Jesuits call for withdrawal of manipulative, error-ridden books
The incriminating passages found in nearly every page include descriptions of tribal minorities as "factors of insurgency" in the country. Hitler is a "nationalist" and the Holocaust is not mentioned.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
22/04/2017 VIETNAM " CHINA
25/04/2017 ISLAM
The roots of violent Islamism are in Islam, the words of a Muslim
Kamel Abderrahmani
23/04/2017 VATICAN
24/04/2017 INDONESIA
Hatred against non-Muslims grows as radical movements expand
Mathias Hariyadi
24/04/2017 NEPAL
Nepal quake: Two years on not a single house rebuilt by Kathmandu
Christopher Sharma
24/04/2017 BANGLADESH - SAUDI ARABIA
22/04/2017 VATICAN
25/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN " ISLAM
22/04/2017 NORTH KOREA " CHINA
25/04/2017 VATICAN-EGYPT
Pope Francis in a video message: Dear people of Egypt ...
Papa Francesco
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®