» 10/13/2017, 22.50
PHILIPPINES
Duterte threatens the expulsion of European diplomats
Change of strategy in the drugs war. Suppliers and "big fish" now targeted. The president removes the national police operations and attacks detractors. Consensus among Philippine electorate plummets.
