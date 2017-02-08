|
» 02/15/2017, 11.29
CHINA
Eight die in Xinjiang knife attack.
The three attackers killed by Chinese security forces. Five other people injured in the attack. Suspicion falls on Islamic Uighur separatists.
See also
19/09/2016 09:08:00 CHINA - EUROPEAN UNION
Uighur academic, Ilham Tohti, nominated Sakharov Prize
The European Parliament confirms that the professor, known for his criticism of Chinese policy in Xinjiang Province, is among the five finalists. In September 2014 he was sentenced to life in prison by Beijing for "terrorism" and "inciting subversion": his supporters believe the allegations are "completely false".
06/07/2009 CHINA - ITALY
Uygurs, Tibetans, Catholics, Protestants; the Chinese powder keg
The repression of the Ughurs is not an isolated case. Protestant are in jail and bishops have disappeared. The oppression of human rights is endemic in China and created the basis for revolts and clashes that can provoke unease and war everywhere. Benedict XVI and John Paul II: Human rights are the foundation of peace.
10/01/2007 CHINA
Chinese police defend massacre of “terrorists” in Xinjiang
Without giving any evidence, Chinese authorities described the camp attacked on 8 January as a den of terrorists. Beijing said the killing of 18 people was within the limits of international and domestic law.
29/12/2016 10:07:00 CHINA
Xinjiang, five deaths in car bomb "terrorist attack"
The explosion took place in Karakax county, in the south of the region. The fight against terrorism and religious repression.
20/12/2006 PAKISTAN – CHINA
China-Pakistan armies “ready to defeat terrorism together”
After 10 days of joint military exercises, leaders of the armed forces of China and Pakistan have said they are ready for joint action to eradicate terrorism, extremism and separatism in their territories.
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
