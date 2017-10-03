|
|
10/10/2017, 09.43
SYRIA
Fight to Drive IS from Syria Bastion Raqa Nears End
The jihadists' self-described caliphate is crumbling. IS is believed to be holding civilians as human shields in the hospital, complicating efforts to capture the position. The militia has captured around 90 percent of Raqa since entering the city in June. Tens of thousands of civilians have fled the city.
See also
07/03/2017 10:19:00 SYRIA
Raqqa, the Islamic State force "Afghan-style" clothing to mingle combatants among civilians
Local activists report that the measure has been in force for over two weeks. Fines and imprisonment for those who do not respect the rule. The rapid advance of the Arab-Kurdish coalition, backed by US air raids, impels decision. Thousands of civilians and jihadist families fleeing the province of Aleppo.
19/10/2016 09:37:00 IRAQ
Chaldean Patriarch: May Iraq find peace and unity with the liberation of Mosul
The Christians of Qaraqosh, on the Nineveh Plain, celebrate the liberation of their town with Masses of thanksgiving, dancing and singing. Now in its third day, the Iraqi army and Peshmerga continues the offensive towards Mosul. The Islamic State use civilians as human shields. Mar Sako urges Iraqis to work for the birth of a "genuine and civil democracy".
09/03/2016 13:33:00 SYRIA
Caritas Syria: The country risks exploding and could even overwhelm Europe
Sandra Awad, head of the Catholic institution's communications in Syria, speaks of the loss of a volunteer killed by bombs and the daily suffering of an increasingly impoverished population. Peace must come "from within" and mercy is “increasingly needed”. Educational and support projects in favor of the poor, the elderly and children.
06/02/2017 09:57:00 KAZAKHSTAN - SYRIA
Astana, the new round of talks on ceasefire in Syria
Today's meeting was attended by Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegates, together with representatives of the United Nations. Jordanian diplomats present for the first time. The talks focused on the "control principle" of the truce in force since the end of December. The Syrian Democratic Forces prepare new phase in Raqqa offensive, jihadi stronghold in Syria.
18/10/2016 09:52:00 IRAQ
Army and Peshmerga advance towards Mosul. UN fears civilians being used as human shields
Offensive continues to wrest the northern Iraqi metropolis from Islamic State. Kurdish militias have taken control of some villages in the Nineveh plain. Pentagon: conquest of the city" will take time". EU warns: the fleeing jihadists could fall back to the shores of Europe.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
