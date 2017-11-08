14 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/14/2017, 14.45

    MYANMAR – VATICAN

    For Buddhist social worker, the pope in Myanmar will usher in a new beginning of “peace and prosperity”

    Santosh Digal

    The executive director of the Capacity Building Initiative expects the historic apostolic visit to “boost our hearts and mind to work for the common good”. Buddhists will also attend the solemn Mass on 29 November at the Kyaikkasan Ground in Yangon.

    Yangon (AsiaNews) – The apostolic visit of Pope Francis to Myanmar (27-30 November) will usher in a new beginning for all to work for peace and prosperity, said a Buddhist social worker.

    "It is a great honour for our country that Pope Francis will visit this November,” said Ngwe Thein, executive director of Capacity Building Initiative (CBI), speaking to AsiaNews.

    “It is a very rare chance for us to receive the first ever visit by a universal Church leader,” he added, someone “who is respected and acknowledged for his effort for peace and humility".

    The CBI offers capacity building training to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Myanmar. Its information resource centre helps and supports people who are working in the development and humanitarian fields.

    "Pope Francis’s visit will be a boosting factor for all to work for peace in the Buddhist majority country that has suffered much for the last 60 years in many ways,” explained Thein, a Buddhist.

    “The impact of the visit will serve as in impetus that we need to work together as a country for each other, hand in hand".

    Thein said that he will attend the public meeting with Pope Francis on 29 November at the Kyaikkasan Ground, where the pontiff will celebrate a solemn Mass.

    In his view, what Myanmar needs at present is better understanding between government officials, religious leaders, military forces and all components of the nation.

    "The pope is a world leader who has tremendous influence in the world. He is coming not as a leader of Catholics, but as a symbol of peace and prosperity, which the country aspires to.”

    “His presence and message will boost our hearts and mind to work for the common good regardless of our economic, religious, cultural, religious and political differences".
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    burma
    vatican
    pope
    francis
    papal
    visit
    apostolic
    catholics
    buddhists
    peace
    reconciliation











    See also



    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.