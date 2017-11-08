Yangon (AsiaNews) – The apostolic visit of Pope Francis to Myanmar (27-30 November) will usher in a new beginning for all to work for peace and prosperity, said a Buddhist social worker.

"It is a great honour for our country that Pope Francis will visit this November,” said Ngwe Thein, executive director of Capacity Building Initiative (CBI), speaking to AsiaNews.

“It is a very rare chance for us to receive the first ever visit by a universal Church leader,” he added, someone “who is respected and acknowledged for his effort for peace and humility".

The CBI offers capacity building training to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Myanmar. Its information resource centre helps and supports people who are working in the development and humanitarian fields.

"Pope Francis’s visit will be a boosting factor for all to work for peace in the Buddhist majority country that has suffered much for the last 60 years in many ways,” explained Thein, a Buddhist.

“The impact of the visit will serve as in impetus that we need to work together as a country for each other, hand in hand".

Thein said that he will attend the public meeting with Pope Francis on 29 November at the Kyaikkasan Ground, where the pontiff will celebrate a solemn Mass.

In his view, what Myanmar needs at present is better understanding between government officials, religious leaders, military forces and all components of the nation.

"The pope is a world leader who has tremendous influence in the world. He is coming not as a leader of Catholics, but as a symbol of peace and prosperity, which the country aspires to.”

“His presence and message will boost our hearts and mind to work for the common good regardless of our economic, religious, cultural, religious and political differences".