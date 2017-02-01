07 February 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 02/07/2017, 09.21

    CHINA-VATICAN

    Former Chinese Minister to speak today at the Vatican on organ trafficking



    A Chinese delegation is participating in a summit organized by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. For a long time and with so many tests, China has been accused of feeding the trafficking of organs harvesting them from the bodies of executed prisoners, even without their permission. From 2015 in China a law admits only voluntary donations, but the figures between donors and transplants do not correspond.

     

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Huang Jiefu, former vice-minister of health and current head of the Committee for transplants and organ donations, will speak this afternoon in the Vatican, at a summit on organ donation and trafficking. China has often been accused of harvesting organs from executed prisoners and that the presence of the Chinese delegation at the Vatican is seen as an attempt to improve the image of the country from the international point of view.

    The summit organized by the Pontifical Academy of Science aims to highlight the extent of organ trafficking and to lay the foundations for a moral commitment with a declaration to be signed by all participants, also opening up to the aid of government personalities and the media to combat this trade .

    Organ trafficking and transplant tourism is vast and widespread in Asia, Mexico, Latin America, Egypt, Pakistan, India. The receptors are sick people from Canada, the US, Western Europe, the Gulf countries, Australia who move temporarily to those countries to receive the organ they need.

    The sale of organs due to poverty and the kidnapping of children and adults to use their organs has become a business and a new form of slavery that exploits migrants, refugees and forced laborers.

    For a long time and with so many tests, China has been accused of feeding the trafficking of organs by harvesting them from the bodies of executed prisoners, even without their permission.

    In 2015 a law was passed that allows organ donations only from civilians and only on a voluntarily basis. This has become "the only legitimate source of organ transplants" as Huang said in an interview with the PA. But human rights groups and organizations against forced organ donation say that without independent verification it is hard to believe to China.

    In the past Huang acknowledged that China harvested organs from prisoners sentenced to death and in 2011 said that at least 90% of transplants that take place in the country come from the corpses of executed prisoners. Now, however, with the new law, according to Huang this practice is reaching normalcy and the majority of transplants are done with voluntary donations.

    Human rights organizations, however, point out the imbalance in figures. In 2015, for example, official figures speak of 2,776 citizens who donated 7758 organs. But there were 11 thousand transplants.

    It must be said that even today, the removal of organs from prisoners is not forbidden in China. It can be done on a voluntary basis. "If China wants to convince the world, it must pass a law that prohibits the use of organs from prisoners," said Dr. Huige Li, a professor at the University of Mainz and member of the organization Doctors Against Forced removal of organs.

    The Academy of Science has received a lot of criticism because of Chinese participation, but the Vatican has not withdrawn its invitation to Huang Jiefu, and to another presenter, Wang Haibo.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    China Vatican economy organ
    trafficking sentenced
    to
    death Pontifical
    Academy
    of
    Sciences Transplant
    tourism











    See also

    21/04/2015 VATICAN
    Vatican proposes UN agency to fight human trafficking as a crime against humanity
    The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences issued the proposal at the end of its plenary meeting. For Academy member Zamagni, “Human trafficking must not only be morally condemned but must be treated legally as a crime against humanity, as the pope repeatedly said”.

    22/07/2015 CHINA
    A “record number” of transplants in China, (possibly) despite a ban on harvesting organs from executed prisoners
    More than 12,000 transplants are expected this year. Since the start of the year, harvesting organs from executed prisoners is no longer allowed. Yet, “China is a big country. No one can say for sure".

    16/11/2006 CHINA
    China officially admits executed prisoners are the basis of organ trafficking
    Health authorities acknowledge the problem for the first time. They also recognise the existence of an organ black market but deny public officials are involved, blaming instead surgeons, who in turn, refute such allegations.

    02/05/2008 VATICAN
    Transforming globalisation into a "civilisation of the common good"
    To reach this goal, a new integration of subsidiarity and solidarity is needed. The topic is under discussion beginning today at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

    04/05/2011 VATICAN
    Religious freedom threatened and minorities unprotected, pope warns
    In a message to the plenary assembly of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, which is discussing ‘Universal Rights in a World of Diversity – The Case of Religious Freedom’, Benedict XVI stresses that “authentic freedom of religion will permit the human person to attain fulfilment and will thus contribute to the common good of society.”
    Editor's choices
    USA - MIDDLE EAST
    Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.


    CHINA
    Richard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)



    The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.

     


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.