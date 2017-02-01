|
|
» 02/07/2017, 09.21
CHINA-VATICAN
Former Chinese Minister to speak today at the Vatican on organ trafficking
A Chinese delegation is participating in a summit organized by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. For a long time and with so many tests, China has been accused of feeding the trafficking of organs harvesting them from the bodies of executed prisoners, even without their permission. From 2015 in China a law admits only voluntary donations, but the figures between donors and transplants do not correspond.
See also
21/04/2015 VATICAN
Vatican proposes UN agency to fight human trafficking as a crime against humanity
The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences issued the proposal at the end of its plenary meeting. For Academy member Zamagni, “Human trafficking must not only be morally condemned but must be treated legally as a crime against humanity, as the pope repeatedly said”.
22/07/2015 CHINA
A “record number” of transplants in China, (possibly) despite a ban on harvesting organs from executed prisoners
More than 12,000 transplants are expected this year. Since the start of the year, harvesting organs from executed prisoners is no longer allowed. Yet, “China is a big country. No one can say for sure".
16/11/2006 CHINA
China officially admits executed prisoners are the basis of organ trafficking
Health authorities acknowledge the problem for the first time. They also recognise the existence of an organ black market but deny public officials are involved, blaming instead surgeons, who in turn, refute such allegations.
02/05/2008 VATICAN
Transforming globalisation into a "civilisation of the common good"
To reach this goal, a new integration of subsidiarity and solidarity is needed. The topic is under discussion beginning today at the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.
04/05/2011 VATICAN
Religious freedom threatened and minorities unprotected, pope warns
In a message to the plenary assembly of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, which is discussing ‘Universal Rights in a World of Diversity – The Case of Religious Freedom’, Benedict XVI stresses that “authentic freedom of religion will permit the human person to attain fulfilment and will thus contribute to the common good of society.”
|
Editor's choices
USA - MIDDLE EASTTrump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
The freezing of visas for travelers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan justified by the fact that "many Christians have died in the Middle East". Sako: Christians viewed with prejudice, as "protected" by the Western powers. Fomenting a war between the West and the Islamic world it is a constant for Bush, Obama and Trump.
CHINARichard Madsen: Religion is growing in China and therefore must be controlled (Part One)
The famous sociologist from S. Diego University (California) explains the Chinese Communist Party policy toward religion. In 30 years nothing has changed. The new directives of Xi Jinping mirror those of Deng, but with new nationalist accents. Christianity and Islam are seen as "foreign" and suspicious religions.
TOP10
04/02/2017 INDIA
01/02/2017 USA - MIDDLE EAST
Trump’s decree against seven Islamic countries is not in favor of Christians
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 CHINA
02/02/2017 JAPAN - UNITED STATES
The movie ‘Silence’, apostasy and the joy of martyrdom
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 LAOS " CHINA
31/01/2017 VATICAN-LAOS
Bishop of Vientiane: Laos, a poor Church, beloved by Pope Francis
Bernardo Cervellera
01/02/2017 INDIA - USA
03/02/2017 VATICAN
01/02/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®