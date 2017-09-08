14 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/12/2017, 13.15

    YEMEN - INDIA

    Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil is freed



    The Salesian priest had been kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Aden in 2016 when four Sisters of Mother Teresa were murdered. The vicar of southern Arabia and the president of the Indian Bishops' Conference thank the governments that have helped in securing his release and all those who have prayed for his release. The thanksgiving of Sr. Prema, Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity: Fr. Tom's photo was placed on the Mother's tomb. 

    Mascotte (AsiaNews) - Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, the Salesian abducted in 2016 in Aden, has been released, according to Msgr. Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia. The vicariate website says that "The bishop thanks all those who have been involved in the release efforts and all those who in the world have been praying incessantly for the healthy release of Fr. Tom ". Bishop Hinder reserves the right to provide further information later on. The Oman government was instrumental in the release of the priest.

    Fr. Tom was abducted on March 4, 2016 in the nursing home belonging to Mother Teresa’s order in Aden. Four nuns and 12 others were killed In the attack, attributed to al –Qaeda affiliates.

    Fr Tom, 57, was born in Ramapuram, near Pala (Kottayam, Kerala), into a deeply Catholic family. His uncle Mathew, who died in 2015, also Salesian, is the founder of the mission in Yemen. At the time of his abduction Fr. Tom had been in Yemen for four years. According to information from the Indian government, he is now in Oman, from where he will be transferred to India.

    President of the Indian Bishop's Conference, Cardinal Isaac Cleemis Thottunkal,  told AsiaNews, "We are all grateful and joyful to all involved in the process of securing the release of Fr Tom, especially the Government of India and the State Government and to all people of good will, who prayed for the safety and the release of Fr Tom. As a church in India, we are grateful to Pope  Francis and the Holy see for releasing our dream in getting the release of Fr Tom".

    Sr. Mary Prema, Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, whose sisters had Fr. Tom as their chaplain in Aden, has issued a statement saying: "I  am overwhelmed with this good news. And I praise God for his Mercy. We had never given up hope that one day father Tom would be released. His photograph is fixed on the tomb of mother.  The sisters , the poor and the people have been praying daily for his release. We give all glory to God and we thank all those who prayed and worked tirelessly for father Tom's release".
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    yemen
    religious liberty
    islam
    tom uzhunnalil
    missionary of charity
    paul hinder
    aden











    See also

    14/09/2017 11:53:00 VATICAN-YEMEN
    Medical care for Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, who met the Pope yesterday

    The priest, released after 18 months of kidnapping in Yemen, will remain in the Vatican "to secure his wellbeing and allow for his full recovery." Father Tom tried to kiss Pope Francis' feet, who raised him and kissed his hands. "I've always felt Jesus next to me." Renewed thanks to the sultan of Oman. The Major Rector: No ransom was paid.



    10/03/2016 13:41:00 ITALY – YEMEN – INDIA
    Salesian Vicar: Still no news about Fr Tom, who was abducted after the Aden massacre

    The Kerala-born priest served as chaplain to the Sisters of Mother Teresa, four of whom were killed in their convent. He was in mission to Yemen for four years. His uncle Matthew, a Salesian as well, founded the mission. Fr Tom chose to stay in the country, even though he had the opportunity to leave. Salesians have been present in Yemen since 1987 to provide outreach for the few local Catholics and the many migrant workers.



    13/09/2017 09:32:00 VATICAN-OMAN
    The Holy See thanks Oman for the release of Fr. Tom

    Sultan Qabus's commitment to securing the release was decisive. The priest was traced thanks to "some Yemeni parties". Fr. Tom will be in Rome for a few days. The "strength in faith and perseverance" of his family. Today Salesian homes around the world, will celebrate with a Mass of Thanksgiving and Eucharistic adoration.



    04/03/2016 15:06:00 YEMEN
    Vicar of Arabia: Sisters of Mother Teresa killed for religious reasons

    For Mgr Paul Hinder, the "signal is clear: it has something to do with religion". A clergyman who lived at the nuns’ convent was abducted. The facility’s superior saved herself by hiding. Four nuns and ten civilians were killed. For the Vicar, they "sacrificed their lives by following their own charism."



    05/05/2016 13:49:00 YEMEN – ITALY
    Salesian vicar says priest abducted in Yemen still alive, urges prayers for him

    Fr Cereda confirms the latest reports saying that Jihadi-held Fr Tom is "still alive". He stresses the need to focus on the case, keeping communication channels open and media attention high without pressure or “false hopes”. Meanwhile, Salesians continue to pray, hold Masses and perform Eucharistic adorations for the kidnapped clergyman.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.