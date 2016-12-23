|
|
» 12/30/2016, 10.28
EGYPT-US
Loula Lahham
Government and Christians against US interference in Church reconstruction
US Congress discusses a law authorizing the supervision of the work of reconstruction of churches and buildings destroyed by Islamic extremists. 84 in total from 2013 to the present. Cairo authorities and Christian groups call the norm illegitimate form of interference. Fr. Greiche: Where was the United States when the Muslim Brotherhood burned the churches?
See also
13/03/2010 EGYPT
Crowd of 3 thousand Muslims attack a Coptic Christian community, 25 injured
Faithful were gathered in prayer when attack occurred. There were four priests, one deacon and 400 parishioners in the building, women and children also targeted. Fundamentalists fury, egged on by the imam, unleashed by the rumour that the Christians are building a new church. In reality it is a hospice.
16/02/2013 EGYPT
Fayoum: Islamic extremists attack Coptic church, wounding pastor
A crowd, incited by a Salafi leader, attacked the church of Saint Georgas. The Cross on the dome destroyed, part of the interior and the sacred images devastated. The police witnessed the violence, but did not intervene. Fr. Domadios saved by a Muslim family. In recent months, extremists had opened a hole in the wall to "monitor" his activities.
28/03/2011 PAKISTAN - UNITED STATES
Two Christians killed, churches burned: extremists respond to Florida Koran burning
In Hyderabad and Lahore, a mob of Islamic fundamentalists targeted the Christian places of worship. Desecrated several copies of the Bible. Anti-American slogans and demonstrations in different cities of Pakistan. The extremists pledge more violence, if Washington does not condemn pastor Jones to death. Bishop of Islamabad: the gesture of a "fanatic."
07/01/2010 EGYPT
Nag Hamadi: armed commando attacks Coptic Christians, seven dead and three wounded
The incident happened at midnight last night, after Christmas Mass which the Coptic Church celebrates Christmas on January 7. The attack was revenge for an alleged case of sexual assault against a twelve year old, which occurred last November.
27/11/2008 ISLAM - EGYPT
Thousands of Muslims attack Coptic church in Cairo
On the day of the inauguration of a church in the suburbs of the Egyptian capital, Islamic demonstrators have attacked the building, forcing about 800 faithful to barricade themselves inside the church.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
26/12/2016 VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
23/12/2016 SYRIA
23/12/2016 BANGLADESH
23/12/2016 CANADA " SAUDI ARABIA
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®