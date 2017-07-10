|
CAMBODIA
Government tries to dissolve opposition party after accusing its leader of treason
The main opposition party has been accused of conspiring with foreign forces. Last month, its leader Kem Sokha, was arrested. More than 20 of its lawmakers have fled the country. New elections are set for next year. Prime Minister Hun Sen wants to extend his 32 years in power.

